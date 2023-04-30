King Charles immortalised in 23kg of chocolate

humanities Reading level: N/A

King Charles III’s coronation* will take place at Westminster Abbey, London on May 6 formalising* his role as the head of the monarchy*. The three-day extravaganza* will include processions* and a concert, but a team of British chocolatiers* and model makers have found another way to mark the occasion.

Having studied hours of footage of the King to replicate* his likeness, they’ve melting down more than 17 litres of chocolate to create a bespoke* mould*.

The bust, which took four weeks to create and weighs over 23kg – the equivalent* of 2,875 individual chocolate bars, is modelled on the uniform the King is expected to wear during the coronation.

Its ornamental* shoulder pieces are adorned* with chocolate favourites such as miniature Twix, Milky Way, and Bounty chocolates, while classic Maltesers were used to decorate the King’s collar.

The medals decorating the chest of the bust were created using one of each of the well-known chocolates, including miniature Snickers bars.

The piece was specially commissioned* by UK confectionery* brand Celebrations, which is launching a Limited-Edition “Coronation” tub to mark the historical event.

“What better way to celebrate this moment in British history than immortalising HM King Charles III using the nation’s ultimate sharing treat,” Emily Owen, Senior Brand Manager at Celebrations said.

“A team of master chocolatiers created the tasty tribute to our new King to mark this occasion of national festivity and we are delighted with how he looks.

“The team studied hours of footage of the King to capture his true likeness and the resemblance is uncanny*.”

GLOSSARY

coronation: a ceremony at which a person is made king or queen

a ceremony at which a person is made king or queen formalising: to make official

to make official monarchy: a political system in which there is one individual ruler who functions as head of state

a political system in which there is one individual ruler who functions as head of state extravaganza : a large, expensive and impressive entertainment

: a large, expensive and impressive entertainment processions: a line of people or vehicles that move along slowly, especially as part of a ceremony

a line of people or vehicles that move along slowly, especially as part of a ceremony chocolatiers: a person who makes chocolate

a person who makes chocolate replicate : to make an exact copy

: to make an exact copy bespoke : custom-made

: custom-made mould: a hollow form for giving a particular shape to something

a hollow form for giving a particular shape to something equivalent: like or equal in number, value, or meaning

like or equal in number, value, or meaning ornamental: used to make something more attractive

used to make something more attractive adorned: to enhance the appearance of especially with beautiful objects

to enhance the appearance of especially with beautiful objects commissioned: to formally choose someone to do a special piece of work

to formally choose someone to do a special piece of work confectionery: sweets or chocolate

sweets or chocolate uncanny: strange or unusual in a way that is surprising or difficult to understand

EXTRA READING

Australia’s system of government

King Charles dumped from our $5 note

Charles III, the ‘cost of living’ King

QUICK QUIZ

Why did the British chocolatiers make the chocolate bust? How much chocolate was used? What are some of the popular chocolate bars that were used to make the shoulder pieces? What has UK confectionery brand Celebration launched to mark the coronation? What did the team of chocolatiers do to capture the King’s true likeness?

LISTEN TO THE STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITY

1. Document the process

Create a page of step-by-step instructions to show the process that chocolatiers worked through to create the life-sized bust of King Charles III. Some steps are specifically mentioned, others you can imagine based on your own knowledge and experience. The steps should be in order and each one should include a picture and a caption.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

2. Extension

Draw a picture of your own life-sized bust, constructed out of food items. Perhaps you will be made of lollies, fruits and vegetables, or your favourite meal! Label your picture to point out your favourite parts. Explain how the pieces of your sculpture would be held together if you made it for real.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: Visual Arts

VCOP ACTIVITY

Choccy Charlie

Wow, that is a very realistic block of King Charles chocolate. Straight away, I think of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and winning a golden ticket, but this time it’s to attend the coronation of King Charles and win the chocolate bust. I wonder if it would taste nice?

Can you write a letter to King Charles to convince him that this would make a great competition? Or should we convince him to ship the chocolate bust to your school so we can all have a piece?

If you could convince King Charles to take action on one thing immediately after he becomes King, what would it be and why?

Pick any of these activities to write about in your letter stating convincing reasons why it should happen.

Re-read your letter and practice it in a presentation voice as well. Make sure the information makes sense and is engaging and correct.