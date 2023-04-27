Mark Knight farewells comic legend Barry Humphries and so many of his famous characters

humanities Reading level: orange

I draw cartoons about politicians that poke fun at some of their peculiar decisions. These cartoons that mock* our members of parliament are designed to make people laugh. I also draw cartoons about non-political events that make the news, like when someone famous dies. Those cartoons are usually not designed to be funny, instead they pay respect to the person and the contribution* they have made to society. This week I found myself drawing a cartoon about a famous Australian who had died and it was drawn to make people laugh.

That person was Australian comedian, actor and author Barry Humphries AO*, who passed away at the age of 89 in Sydney.

A Melbourne boy, he grew up with a fascination for the absurdities* of everyday life. This led him to create some of the most memorable characters that critiqued* Australian life. The suburban housewife Megastar Dame Edna Everage from Moonee Ponds was probably his most famous. With her purple hair, outlandish* glasses and kitsch* glamorous outfits, Edna was a star of stage and TV screen.

Humphries’ ability to morph* into the characters and ad lib* was legendary. Then there was his cultural attache* Sir Leslie Patterson. A dishevelled* rogue* with a stained tie from a long lunch and a drink and cigarette in each hand, Sir Les portrayed the uncouth* side of Australia.

He did it so well that some Australians took exception and labelled Humphries a “cultural traitor”*.

There were other characters like the tired old pensioner Sandy Stone and the fictional Australian Barry McKenzie, a beer-drinking larrikin* who toured the United Kingdom complaining about “warm Pommy* beer”.

When the news broke that the comedic legend had died, I knew that I had to mark his stellar* career. Staring at the blank sheet of paper I suddenly realised that we had not only lost Barry Humphries, but passing along with him into history were Edna, Sir Les, and all his other characters. I would have to include them, surely? They had a life of their own, beyond their creator, especially Dame Edna and Sir Les. And now, they were gone.

I started sketching a scene of the gates of heaven. I added St Peter awaiting the arrival of Barry Humphries. I drew Barry, he is good to draw even when he is not in character. He has a long forelock of hair which hangs down over one eye. It looks very artistic and he likes to wear a Fedora hat and scarf.

He is approaching the gates but, (and here is the punchline in the cartoon), he is not alone. There with him is a stunned looking Dame Edna and a smiling and burping Sir Les. They are all on this journey together.

St Peter quizzically* comments to himself that he only has one name on the guest list arrivals, that of a Mr Barry Humphries. It made me laugh and yet feel a little sad when I sat back and looked at the scene on my drawing desk of a creative man and his wonderful creations all farewelling us.

The great legacy* of Barry Humphries is that he taught Australians to laugh at themselves. For that we must be truly grateful.

GLOSSARY

mock: to laugh at someone, often by copying them in a comical but unkind way

to laugh at someone, often by copying them in a comical but unkind way contribution: to give something

to give something AO: An award for Officer of the order of Australia

An award for Officer of the order of Australia absurdities: things that are not normal

things that are not normal critiqued: discussion about what is good or bad about something

discussion about what is good or bad about something outlandish: strange in appearance

strange in appearance kitsch: something appealing but of poor quality

something appealing but of poor quality morph: transform

transform ad lib: to speak without preparation

to speak without preparation attache: someone working for a national representative

someone working for a national representative dishevelled: messy or untidy

messy or untidy rogue: a naughty or wicked person

a naughty or wicked person uncouth: rude

rude traitor: one who betrays someone’s trust

one who betrays someone’s trust larrikin: mischievous but good hearted

mischievous but good hearted Pommy: English

English stellar: excellent

excellent quizzically: showing doubt

showing doubt legacy: impact you make on those who outlive you

QUICK QUIZ

Name four of the characters Barry Humphries created and made famous. Where was Barry Humphries born? What role did Sir Les Patterson give himself? In the cartoon, who is greeting the trio in heaven? Which three artistic professions was Barry Humphries known for?

LISTEN TO THE STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITY

1. What would they say?

Research the three personas in the cartoon – Barry Humphries, Dame Edna Everage, and Sir Les Patterson – and write a thought bubble for each (similar to St Peter who is speaking in Mark’s cartoon).

Consider their personalities, favourite catchphrases and how that character might feel knowing they have passed on and are arriving in heaven. What words or phrases might they use to describe their past life on earth, their legacies or how they feel or arrival at the gates of?

Time: allow at least 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum links: English, Humanities, Visual Arts, Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Look through the most recent stories on Kids News and choose one to draw a cartoon about.



Use Mark’s three-step process to get started:

What is my subject? What do I want to say about this issue? How do I say it? Do I use visual metaphors (an image that the viewer is meant to understand as a symbol for something else), multiple panels or symbolism (when one idea, feeling or emotion is represented by something else such as a picture, character, colour or object)?

Time: allow at least 40 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum links: English, Humanities, Visual Arts, Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Describe it

Look at the cartoon and make a list of five nouns that you see. Then describe those five nouns with five adjectives.

Choose two nouns and two adjectives to put together to write one descriptive sentence.