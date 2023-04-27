humanities Reading level: green

It’s the best-known doll brand in the world, and now in a world first, Mattel has released a Barbie who has Down syndrome*.

The doll will be one of the company’s 2023 Barbie Fashionistas collection, part of Mattel’s bid in recent years to increase the diversity* of its dolls.

The Fashionistas collection features Barbie and Ken dolls in a range of ethnicities*, body and hair types, genders and physical abilities.

To create the doll with Down syndrome, the toy company worked alongside the US National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS).

The collaboration* meant that key details such as the sculpting* of the doll, which features a short frame and longer torso, were in line with what a person with Down syndrome looks like.

Other key features of the doll include the face, which has a rounder shape, smaller ears, and a flat nasal* bridge.

The face also includes eyes slightly slanted in an almond shape with white spots in the iris*.

In terms of accessories, the doll wears a puffed sleeve dress in blue and yellow, which are the colours of Down syndrome awareness.

She also comes with a pink pendant necklace, which features three upward chevrons* to represent the three copies of the 21st chromosome, the genetic material that causes the characteristics associated with Down syndrome.

And as some children with Down syndrome use orthotics to support their feet and ankles, the doll also comes with these as an accessory.

Mattel head of design for Barbie Kim Culmone said that since taking on her role, one of the top requests from customers has been for a Down syndrome doll.

She said the development of the doll took more than a year and several rounds of feedback with the NDSS to make sure it was an accurate reflection.

NDSS CEO Kandi Pickard said: “It was an honour working with Barbie on the Barbie doll with Down syndrome. This means so much for our community who, for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them.

“This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation. It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating.”

Mattel global head of Barbie and Dolls Lisa McKnight said: “Doll play outside of a child’s own lived experience can teach understanding and build a greater sense of empathy*, leading to a more accepting world.

“We are proud to introduce a Barbie doll with Down syndrome to better reflect the world around us and further our commitment to celebrating inclusion* through play.”

The Barbie Fashionista doll with Down syndrome will be available at Kmart, Target and Big W.

It can be purchased now with a price tag of $13

GLOSSARY

Down syndrome: a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome

a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome diversity : a range of people with various racial, ethnic and cultural backgrounds

: a range of people with various racial, ethnic and cultural backgrounds ethnicities: people classed according to racial or cultural origin

people classed according to racial or cultural origin collaboration: working together, especially on a goal or shared project

working together, especially on a goal or shared project sculpting: to make something by carving or moulding clay

to make something by carving or moulding clay nasal: relating to the nose

relating to the nose iris: coloured tissue at the front of the eye that contains the pupil in the centre

coloured tissue at the front of the eye that contains the pupil in the centre chevrons : a V-shaped line or stripe

: a V-shaped line or stripe empathy: the ability to sense other people’s emotions

the ability to sense other people’s emotions inclusion: the fact of including someone

QUICK QUIZ

What collection will Barbie with Down syndrome be a part of? Who did Mattel work with to create the new doll? What facial features does the doll have? Why does the doll feature three upward chevrons on her pendant? Why did Lisa McKnight say “doll play outside a child’s own lived experience” was important?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITY

1. Never Underestimate!

‘Never underestimate’. Be inspired by the ideas behind the Barbie Fashionista range and write a story that ends with these words.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity.

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and Social Capability

2. Extension

Can you think of another toy that could be adapted to help represent kids with diverse needs, like the Barbie with Down Syndrome? Write a design plan or create the design for your toy. Include a design brief that explains the changes that you have made and why you made them.

Time: allow 45 minutes to complete this activity.

Curriculum Links: English, Design and Technologies, Personal and Social Capability, Health and Physical Education

VCOP ACTIVITY

Role Models Toys

Believe it or not, even toys can be role models. But with the idealistic body image the traditional Barbie has always portrayed, it’s wonderful to see a more realistic and inclusive approach taken over the last few years. Barbie now has a diverse range of dolls and the more traditional-looking Barbie.

Make a list of all the reasons why it’s important for popular toy makers, like Barbie, to create a more inclusive line of dolls for children to play with.