An Adelaide council has slammed the brakes on children having fun, with its boss intervening* to scrap a popular bike track.

Burnside Council’s transportable* pump track* has been a hit with kids and parents since it was launched three years ago.

But the plan to keep moving it around different parks in the district sparked a backlash from some residents, who complained about the noise and disruption.

Just three weeks ago, councillors voted to keep exploring locations for the $74,000 track.

However, council chief executive Chris Cowley last week shelved that idea, saying the issue was becoming “highly divisive* and emotive* in the community”.

He said the track would be put in temporary storage while the council worked out its next move.

One vocal proponent* for the track, Richelle Martin from group skate.east, said Mr Cowley’s decision was a “complete slap in the face to our community”.

“The use of the track, in the limited locations it has been put, has justified* its success as a facility* for the community,” she said.

“And if it could only make it into a large reserve like Kensington Gardens or Kensington Park, it would be even more successful.

“Why has the CEO taken such a drastic response which leaves our kids without anywhere to ride their scooters, bikes and skateboards?”

At a council meeting early last year, resident Andrew Denyer said the pump track could contribute 100 decibels* of sound to the environment.

The council was planning to investigate eight more sites for the track before Mr Cowley’s decision put a halt to that.

Mr Cowley said finding locations to permanently install the track had proved “impossible” and a workshop later this month would “determine its future”.

“The decision to remove the locations was made due to numerous objections* from community members and the council members speaking on behalf of their residents,” Mr Cowley said.

“I remain positive that the council will agree on a number of locations to enable the pump track to be enjoyed by the younger members of our community.”

A reprieve* came late on Wednesday, when Mayor Anne Monceaux said the track would move back to Newland Reserve in early March for three months. But its longer-term future remained undecided.

“It has previously been popular at Newland Reserve,” she said.

The battle for a permanent track in Burnside has caused tension* for about 20 years.

GLOSSARY

intervening: to enter a situation so as to change what is happening

to enter a situation so as to change what is happening transportable: can be moved

can be moved pump track: a man-made circuit for riding bikes, scooters and skateboards

a man-made circuit for riding bikes, scooters and skateboards divisive : causing disagreement or hostility

: causing disagreement or hostility emotive: expressing an emotion

expressing an emotion proponent: someone who is in favour

someone who is in favour justified: an action that is reasonable

an action that is reasonable facility: a place for a particular use

a place for a particular use decibels : a unit to measure the intensity of a sound

: a unit to measure the intensity of a sound objections : a reason to disagree

: a reason to disagree reprieve: to cancel or postpone something

to cancel or postpone something tension: mental or emotional strain

QUICK QUIZ

Why did Burnside Council scrap plans for the transportable pump track? How much does the track cost? Which skate group is upset plans for the track are being stalled? How much noise does one local resident says users of the track would make? How long has the battle for a permanent track at Burnside being going on?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Letter to the council

Imagine you are a resident of the Burnside Council area. Choose a side, either in favour of or against the pump track. Write a letter to the council telling them your point of view and your reasons. Use persuasive devices in your letter, such as emotive language, rhetorical questions and exaggeration.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Civics and Citizenship

2. Extension

Perhaps with some compromise or rules and regulations put in place, there is a way to satisfy a wider number of local residents with regards to the pump track. Make a list of ideas that you think could be put in place that might strike a good balance between everybody’s wants and needs.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Civics and Citizenship

VCOP ACTIVITY

To sum it up

After reading the article, use your comprehension skills to summarise in a maximum of three sentences what the article is about.

Think about:

What is the main topic or idea?

What is an important or interesting fact?

Who was involved (people or places)?

Use your VCOP skills to re-read your summary to make sure it is clear, specific and well punctuated.