Australia will mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II with a public holiday on September 22.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the national day of mourning as the Queen’s coffin began its sad final journey across Britain.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Her Majesty’s state funeral would be held in the hallowed* space of Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, with several stops along the way to give millions of members of the public the chance to pay their private respects to the oldest and longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Speaking to the ABC, Mr Albanese confirmed Australian state and territory leaders agreed to a one-off national day of mourning.

In a quirk of timing, Victorians, who already have a public holiday for the AFL Grand Final on the Friday, can now look forward to a four-day weekend.

“It will be a one-off national public holiday,” the Prime Minister said. “That’s to allow people to pay their respects for the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

“I spoke to all Premiers and chief ministers yesterday and … they have all agreed that it’s appropriate.”

But several commentators disagreed, including Harmony Alliance chair Nyadol Nyoun.

“We are reminded of the urgency of Treaty with First Nations, justice and reparations* for British colonies* and becoming a republic,” Ms Nyoun said on Twitter.

On Monday afternoon, the Queen’s oak coffin, draped in the royal standard*, travelled along the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral, accompanied by King Charles III and members of the royal family.

On Tuesday, the Queen’s coffin will be conveyed to Buckingham Palace to rest in the Bow Room.

On Wednesday afternoon, a procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery will take the Queen from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where the monarch will lie in state for four days.

Members of the public will have the chance to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the Queen across those four days.

The Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19 at 11am. Schools across the UK will close on the day – giving thousands of youngsters the chance to watch the televised service and pay their respects.

Thousands of Australians meanwhile gathered on Sunday to witness historic proclamation* ceremonies across the country to usher in the reign of King Charles III.

Queensland’s Governor Jeannette Young stood on the steps at Government House and proclaimed King Charles III the state’s new monarch, in a protocol* not undertaken since Lieutenant General Sir John Lavarack in 1952.

In Canberra, Parliament House was brimming with royal fans as Australian Defence Force personnel marched across the forecourt to welcome a new era.

Traditional owners conducted a smoking ceremony and a Welcome to Country read by Ngunnawal elder Aunty Violet Sheridan ahead of the proclamation of the new monarch.

“No matter what your views, Queen Elizabeth lived a life of service, and she also was also a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, ” Aunty Sheridan said. “King Charles III takes over from his mother and we know he will be thoughtful in his rule.”

Governor-General David Hurley described the late Queen as “blessed and glorious” before welcoming King Charles III to “reign over” Australia and the other Commonwealth nations.

“The Crown has solely and rightfully come to Prince Charles Philip Arthur George,” General Hurley said.

“We therefore … do now proclaim Prince Charles Philip Arthur George to be King Charles III by grace of God, King of Australia and his realms and territories, head of the Commonwealth.

“With hearty and humble affection, we promise him faith and obedience. May King Charles III have long and happy years to reign over us … God Save the King.”

The proclamation was countersigned by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The leader along with politicians from both sides of politics watched on as the Australian Federation Guard played God Save the King for the first time in 70 years.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in a statement that the Queen’s last visit was in the wake of the state’s 2011 devastating floods.

“(The visit) was a great comfort to Queenslanders who had been through a significant ordeal and she was genuinely interested in our recovery,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

In Sydney, NSW Governor Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley spoke in front of dignitaries including NSW Premier Dom Perrottet and Chief Justice Andrew Bell.

“We now proclaim Prince Charles Phillip Arthur George to be King Charles III by the grace of God, King of Australia and his Realms and Territories, Head of the Commonwealth,” Ms Beazley said.

Victoria held its own ceremony about 11am, while about 8000 South Australians turned out to watch that state proclaim the new King about 2pm.

GLOSSARY

hallowed: very respected and praised because of great importance or great age

very respected and praised because of great importance or great age reparations: payment for harm, loss, or damage that has been caused to a person or organisation

payment for harm, loss, or damage that has been caused to a person or organisation colonies: countries or areas controlled politically by a different country that is often far away

countries or areas controlled politically by a different country that is often far away royal standard: flag bearing the arms of the British sovereign

flag bearing the arms of the British sovereign proclamation: official announcement or declaration made in public

official announcement or declaration made in public protocol: formal system of rules for correct behaviour on official occasions

QUICK QUIZ

Where will the Queen’s coffin lie in state for four days and why? What did state and territory leaders agree with PM Anthony Albanese? What part did Australia’s traditional owners play in Canberra’s proclamation of King Charles III? What part did traditional owners play in Canberra’s proclamation ceremony? The Queen last visited Queensland in what year after which natural disaster?

