Unpopular move for teens to start school at 5:30am

Every morning in a city in Indonesia’s far east, sleepy teenagers can be seen trudging* zombie-like through the streets on their reluctant* way to school.

It is not a scene from some cheesy* sci-fi movie but a controversial* experiment to get the day off to a much earlier start for the sleep-deprived* teens.

The pilot project* in Kupang, has twelfth-graders at 10 high schools starting classes at 5:30am.

Authorities say the scheme, announced last month is intended to strengthen children’s discipline*.

According to parents, though, their children are “exhausted” by the time they get home. Schools in Indonesia generally start between 7:00 and 8:00am.

Teens in their school uniforms are now walking down dark streets or waiting for motorcycle taxis to get to school on time.

“It is extremely difficult, they now have to leave home while it’s still pitch dark. I can’t accept this … their safety is not guaranteed when it’s dark and quiet,” Rambu Ata, a mother to a 16-year-old, said.

Her daughter Eureka now has to wake up at 4:00am to get ready and ride a motorbike to school.

“Now every time she arrives home, she is exhausted and falls asleep immediately because she is so sleepy,” Ata said.

At least one scholar* seems to agree.

“It has no correlation* with the effort to improve the quality of education,” Marsel Robot, an education expert from Nusa Cendana University.

In the long run, sleep deprivation could endanger the students’ health and cause a shift* in behaviour, he said.

“They will only sleep for a few hours and this is a serious risk for their health. This also will cause them stress and they will vent* their stress by acting out.”

A 2014 study published by the American Academy of paediatrics recommended that middle and high schoolers start classes at 8:30am or later to allow enough time for sleep.

The Kupang rule change was also challenged by local politicians, who demanded the government cancel what they called a baseless* policy.

GLOSSARY

trudging: walk slowly and with heavy steps

walk slowly and with heavy steps reluctant: unwilling and hesitant

unwilling and hesitant cheesy: cheap and of low quality

cheap and of low quality controversial: likely to cause public disagreement

likely to cause public disagreement sleep-deprived: suffering from a lack of sleep

suffering from a lack of sleep pilot project: a small-scale test trial

a small-scale test trial discipline: the practice of training people to obey rules or a code of behaviour

the practice of training people to obey rules or a code of behaviour scholar: a specialist in a particular branch of study

a specialist in a particular branch of study correlation: the process of establishing a connection between two or more things

the process of establishing a connection between two or more things shift: change direction or focus

change direction or focus vent: the release or expression of a strong emotion

the release or expression of a strong emotion baseless: without facts

QUICK QUIZ

Why are authorities in Indonesia trialling this new scheme? Why are parents and students unhappy about it? What time is Eureka getting up to go to school? Why do scholars think the trial is bad for the students? Who is demanding they scrap the policy?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Positives and negatives

Good decision making requires the consideration of the positives and negatives of an action and weighing these up. Create a table that lists the positives and negatives of having students in Kupang begin school at 5.30am. Include all factors mentioned in the news story and add any additional positives or negatives that come to mind.

Based on the positives and negatives in your list, do you think that the government should persist with this program? Explain your reasoning.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

If authorities wish to “strengthen children’s discipline,” what alternative ways do you think they could consider to do this instead of enforcing a 5.30am school start?

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP

The Early Bird is Exhausted

Imagine having to start school at 5:30am! I mean, at least you would be finished early. I don’t think you would be very productive, as your brain is probably half asleep. Our bodies need sleep to survive, so why do you think Indonesia is running this experiment?

Write a letter to the Indonesian government expressing your view on this new school start time. Would you think it to come to Australia?

Use your VCOP skills to express your opinion and to explain with good reasons why you think this is a good or bad idea.

Re-read your work to check it makes sense before sharing it with the class.