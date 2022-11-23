Why kids are better at learning than adults

humanities Reading level: orange

Have you always suspected* that kids are smarter than adults?

You’d be right – at least when it comes to learning new things.

New research confirms that kids do indeed pick up new knowledge and skills faster than grown ups.

It all comes down to a chemical messenger in the brain called GABA, which helps newly learned material stick in the brain.

Researchers from the US and Germany have found levels of GABA rapidly increase in the brains of primary school aged children, aged 8 to 11, while they are learning new tasks or information and in the minutes afterwards.

By contrast*, the level of GABA in the brains of adults, aged 18 to 35, does not change during or after lessons in new tasks and information.

“Our results show that children of elementary school* age can learn more items within a given period of time than adults, making learning more efficient* in children,” said study lead author Takeo Watanabe, a professor of cognitive* and linguistic* sciences at Brown University in the US.

While other studies have measured GABA levels in children, this study looked at GABA levels before, during, and after learning in kids – and compared them to GABA levels in adults.

The study, published in Current Biology on November 15, examined visual learning in primary school age children and adults using behavioural and state-of-the-art* neuroimaging* techniques.

It found that visual learning triggered an increase of GABA in children’s visual cortex, the area of the brain that processes visual information. That GABA boost also stayed around for several minutes after training ended.

But there were no changes in GABA whatsoever in adults who had the same visual training. The findings were backed by follow-up behavioural tests.

“We found that children indeed stabilised* new learning much more rapidly than adults, which agrees with the common belief that children outperform adults in their learning abilities,” said Dr Sebastian Frank from the University of Regensburg in Germany.

“Our results therefore point to GABA as a key player in making learning efficient in children.”

The researchers said the findings suggested children were likely to learn new knowledge and skills more rapidly than adults, and that this should encourage teachers and parents to give children as many opportunities as possible to learn new skills, from their times tables to riding a bike.

Prof Watanabe said the findings could also be used to help adults learn more efficiently.

“For example, a new technology or therapy could be developed to increase the amount of GABA in the brains of adults,” Prof Watanabe told scientific research news site futurity.org.

