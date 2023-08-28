humanities Reading level: green

When it comes to dinner time on special occasions, it’s straight to the kids’ table for Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

A former royal chef has revealed the young children of the Prince and Princess of Wales are not permitted to sit with their parents during holidays and official dinners for one particular reason.

“(They) aren’t allowed to sit with the adults until they have learned the art of polite* conversation,” chef Darren McGrady told Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

The chef revealed that even at Christmas, the three children will eat their festive* feast* with their nannies in the nursery instead of with mum Kate and dad William.

“The children always ate in the nursery until they were old enough to conduct themselves properly at the dining table,” Mr McGrady explained.

Mr McGrady, who worked for 15 years for both the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Williams’s mother Princess Diana before she died, said it was the nannies’ job to “educate” the young royals’ palates*.

“The royal nursery wasn’t just for educating the minds of the young royals but educating their palates, too,” Mr McGrady said.

“(The) nanny always had control of the menu and made sure they ate balanced meals that included not only lots of healthy vegetables but introduced them to new grown-up dishes, too,” he said.

Mr McGrady also shared a secret about Prince William and his brother Prince Harry, saying it was no easy task to get them to eat their vegetables when they were kids.

He said the two were bribed into eating vegetables during royal meal times, and if that didn’t work, he would disguise vegetables in the young royals’ meals by hiding it in their favourite foods.

Mr McGrady said Princess Diana loved to take her two sons out to McDonald’s occasionally as a treat.

GLOSSARY

polite: having or showing behaviour that is respectful and considerate of other people

having or showing behaviour that is respectful and considerate of other people conduct: the way in which a person behaves

the way in which a person behaves festive: relating to a festival, particularly Christmas

relating to a festival, particularly Christmas feast: a large meal, usually for celebrations

palate: the roof of the mouth which has the ability to distinguish between different flavours and textures

QUICK QUIZ

In which room do the royal children eat during special occasions? Who is responsible for selecting their menu? What decides when they can join the main table with their parents? How many years did Darren McGrady work as a chef for the royals? How did Princess Diana treat her two boys as young princes?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. The art of conversation

The royal children aren’t allowed to eat with the rest of the royal family until they have learnt the “art of polite conversation”.

Think of five conversation starters the royal children could use to make polite conversation with their family or other guests around the dinner table. Then they might be able to join the family!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and Social, Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Design a week-long menu for the royal children that covers all the requirements in the Kids News article. See if you can make it interesting and something that kids might like to eat!

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education, Personal and Social, Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

1. Terribly Posh Tuesday

Frightfully Posh Friday and Terribly Posh Tuesday are two of the fun ways we have brought the fun back into the art of conversation and your opportunity to practise the conversation starters you have written in the activity above.

Write them down on cards for your lunch table to ask each other questions and practice small talk. Make it even more fun and ask the teacher to raid the dress-up cupboard — grab some fancy gowns, gloves, and suits, and talk in your clearest, poshest voice to encourage articulate expression and engaging conversation.

Try completing the same activity at home for afternoon tea or even some after-dinner conversation. Just remember to take a copy of the conversation cards home so that you have the support.

Remember, conversations are a two-way street, don’t always expect other people to start the conversation. Try asking your parents and carers some questions as well.

Here is one to get you started: What was something that made you smile today?