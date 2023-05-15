indigenous news Reading level: green

Queensland rugby league player Selwyn Cobbo is inspiring a new generation of Indigenous* footballers.

The Brisbane Broncos winger* returned home to his Cherbourg community 265km north of the Queensland capital to show off the Broncos’ new Indigenous jersey – but Cobbo was quickly surrounded* by excited kids and proved more popular than the jersey.

Cobbo’s grandfather boasted* that every kid in the district had a football and wanted to play rugby league after watching Cobbo’s success with the Broncos.

Former rugby great Johnathan Thurston, who was filming Cobbo for a television special as he visited a schools carnival in Wondai and then Cherbourg, said Cobbo was a hero to many youngsters.

“When we arrived you couldn’t even see (Cobbo) because there was so many people around him – he was very patient and is so well respected,’’ Thurston said.

“He said no matter what is going on in his life, there is a little bridge he crosses to get into Cherbourg and the weight of the world falls off his shoulders when he crosses it and he can just be himself.

“He walks around barefoot when he gets home and goes bush in the truck. It is really good for his mental health.’’

Cobbo was joined by fellow Bronco Ezra Mam for the trip ahead of the National Rugby League’s Indigenous Round.

Cobbo claims Magic Round Hattrick!

Cobbo said he was honoured* to show off the jersey artwork he worked on with Indigenous teammates and artist Casey Coolwell-Fisher.

“It’s a proud moment for me,” Cobbo said. “From where I come from as well, they’re big footy fans up here, they love their footy. It’s pretty special for me and the communities as well, being able to put on the Indigenous jersey and being able to represent who I am and where I come from.

“It puts a smile on my face every time I come up here and see the little kids. I guess I’m their hero. Seeing the kids driving around, they were all happy and it puts a smile to my face.

“Growing up, I idolised* (former South Sydney Rabbitoh) Greg Inglis. The way he played on the field and also how he carried himself off the field, he’s done a lot for his mob* and that’s something I want to do.”

GLOSSARY

Indigenous: relating to Aboriginals and Torres Strait Islanders

relating to Aboriginals and Torres Strait Islanders winger: a rugby league playing position

a rugby league playing position surrounded: to form a circle around

to form a circle around boasted: to brag or talk about someone with great pride

to brag or talk about someone with great pride honoured: to feel proud or important

to feel proud or important idolised: to love or admire someone

to love or admire someone mob: a group of Aboriginal people associated with an extended family group, clan group or wider community group

