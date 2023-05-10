NRL backs ‘yes’ campaign for Indigenous Voice to Parliament

indigenous news Reading level: orange

The NRL* has become Australia’s first major footy* code to back the “yes” campaign in the Voice to Parliament referendum*, with officials confirming their position ahead of the league’s Indigenous round.

The NRL announced its support for the Voice on Tuesday, following the Australian Olympic Committee and Tennis Australia as the latest sporting body to throw its support behind the proposal to enshrine an Aboriginal and Torres Strait advisory body in the constitution.

This means that the NRL supports a change in Australian law to make sure that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people* have a say in important decisions that affect their lives.

The NRL said they have been proud supporters of the Uluru Statement from the Heart*, a document created in 2017 by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people that first proposed the Voice.

“First Nations communities have deep bonds with Rugby League and are part of our fabric at all levels, from grassroots* participants and fans to the Indigenous stars who light up the NRL and NRLW,” the NRL said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The NRL has had its own independent voice since the commencement of the Australian Rugby League Commission*. The Australian Rugby League Indigenous Council* (ARLIC) plays an integral role in making representations to the ARLC with ideas and views on behalf of Indigenous peoples across the game.

“True change comes through listening, learning and taking action – and we encourage everyone in the Rugby League community to get informed by the facts, and use their voice, so that we can move forward together.”

It is understood player groups were due to be briefed ahead of the announcement, which comes two weeks before the NRL’s Indigenous round.

This round celebrates and honours the contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players and culture in the NRL.

The Voice to Parliament will be voted on by the Australian Parliament in June, then there will be a referendum between October and December. A referendum is a special vote where every adult in Australia votes on whether they want a change to happen.

Last month the AFL* meanwhile distributed a memo* to all clubs urging them to advise if they would support the Voice ahead of the referendum.

“We invite and encourage you to advise us if your club will be taking a position to support the referendum yes campaign,” the memo* sent by AFL Inclusion and Social Policy* general manager Tanya Hosch said.

“As the AFL will be considering this in the coming weeks, your advice on this will be gratefully received.”

So far the West Coast Eagles and Collingwood are the only two AFL clubs to publicly confirm their support for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Individual sporting personalities including Cathy Freeman, Johnathan Thurston and Eddie Betts are among a growing number of high profile Australians* who support the referendum.

Some people are against the Voice to Parliament. They have created two groups, Fair Australia and Recognise a Better Way*, to try to stop the change from happening.

But these two groups have decided to join together under a new name, Australians for Unity*, to make their campaign stronger.

