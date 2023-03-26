indigenous news Reading level: red

Australians have found out what they will be asked at the referendum* for an Indigenous Voice to parliament*.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had tears in his eyes as he revealed the wording of the referendum question and proposed* constitutional amendment* in an emotional press conference on March 23, after months of consultation with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leaders.

Speaking at Parliament House, the Prime Minister made an impassioned* plea* to Australians to support the Voice and confirmed the body would be able to advise executive* government as well as federal parliament if the referendum was successful later this year.

Flanked* by Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus and Indigenous leaders, including Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney and academics Megan Davis and Marcia Langton, Mr Albanese choked up* as he released the wording.

Australians will be asked: “A Proposed Law: to alter the constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed* alteration*?”

If the majority of Australians vote in favour of the Voice, the Constitution would be amended as follows:

1. There shall be a body, to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice;

2. The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations* to the parliament and the Executive Government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples;

3. The parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws with respect to matters relating to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, including its composition*, functions powers* and procedures*.

The question will be put to federal parliament next week before the referendum is held sometime late this year.

Mr Albanese said the constitutional provisions* would enshrine* the two “fundamental” and simple principles of recognition and consultation*.

“First, recognition. As Australians, we have an extraordinary privilege we share this great island continent with the world’s oldest continuous culture and the nation should recognise this and be proud of it,” he said.

“People who have loved and cared for this country for 65,000 years and more, in countless ways, we embrace it as a source of great pride. And we should recognise it.”

Mr Albanese said the principle of consultation was “not a radical* notion”.

“(It’s) a sensible and practical proposition that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people should have a say in the decisions and policies* that affect them,” he said.

GLOSSARY

referendum: The only way to change the Australian Constitution is by holding a referendum. This means that the constitution cannot be altered without the approval of the people

The only way to change the Australian Constitution is by holding a referendum. This means that the constitution cannot be altered without the approval of the people Indigenous Voice to parliament: an independent, representative advisory body for First Nations peoples

an independent, representative advisory body for First Nations peoples proposed: to put forward a plan

to put forward a plan constitution: the basic principles and laws of a nation

the basic principles and laws of a nation constitutional amendment: a change to a set of rules for governing a country

a change to a set of rules for governing a country impassioned: showing great emotion

showing great emotion plea: a request made in an urgent and emotional manner

a request made in an urgent and emotional manner executive: a person with senior managerial responsibility

a person with senior managerial responsibility flanked: people to either side

people to either side choked up: to have trouble talking because of crying

to have trouble talking because of crying alteration: the process of making a change

the process of making a change representations: speaking or acting on behalf of someone

speaking or acting on behalf of someone composition: the action of putting things together

the action of putting things together functions powers : the power to operate in a particular way

: the power to operate in a particular way procedures: an established or official way of doing something

an established or official way of doing something constitutional provisions: specifically designated rule/law within a nation’s constitution

specifically designated rule/law within a nation’s constitution enshrine: to preserve or cherish

to preserve or cherish fundamental: a primary rule or principle

primary rule or principle consultation: a meeting with an expert or professional

a meeting with an expert or professional radical: very different from the usual or traditional

very different from the usual or traditional policies: a law in government

QUICK QUIZ

Why did the Prime Minister made an impassioned plea to Australians? Who was with the Prime Minister when he released the wording for The Voice to parliament? What is the question Australians will be asked in the referendum? What did the Prime Minister say were the two “fundamental” principles of the constitutional provisions? How long have the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people cared for our country?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Up for debate

Now that the wording of the referendum question and the proposed constitutional amendment have been confirmed, Australians can expect many months of debate in parliament, the media and in social situations prior to the referendum date.

Thinking about the topic from all angles, not just your own personal opinion, what do you think are some of the common comments/questions people will have about the concept of the Voice? Make a list of 5 or more comments/questions you expect to hear people debating over the lead up to the vote.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Civics and Citizenship; Personal and Social Capability; Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Choose one of the comments/questions you wrote down in the initial activity. If you were discussing the referendum with someone and they said/asked this, how would you respond? Write down your respectful and well-thought out opinion.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Civics and Citizenship; Personal and Social Capability; Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Vocabulary recycle

There is some vivid vocabulary being used in the article, and I am not just talking about the glossary words. Go through the article and highlight the high-level language that you are impressed by in yellow.

See if you can borrow two of these wow words to reuse in your own way.

Remember vocabulary is a great way to connect with the audience, but you need to think about who your audience is so you make great word choices.

Who will the audience be in your recycled sentences?