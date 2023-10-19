The people of Australia spoke and what they said was ‘Yeah, nah’

indigenous news Reading level: orange

An excited Prime Minister Albanese made a promise on the night of his election last year that he would hold a referendum* on constitutional* recognition of the First Peoples of Australia and enshrine in the Constitution* a “Voice to Parliament” for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

That was all well-meaning, but to change the Constitution of Australia is not an easy thing to do. Breaking into the Reserve Bank* may be easier, because most referendums in the past have failed.

One that didn’t fail was held in 1967, and that was to recognise Aboriginal people as citizens of Australia (their right to vote was actually legislated* by the Commonwealth five years earlier). The referendum passed overwhelmingly – it remains the most successful referendum in Australia’s history. However, as we know, last week’s referendum on the Voice did not succeed, with the No camp clearly defeating the Yes case.

One reason for the failure that experts noted was that voters didn’t know what the Voice was. The Opposition party had a slogan, “If you don’t know, vote no.”

A catchy phrase that summed up how a lot of people acted.

Another reason for the loss was that the Liberal and National parties were against the Yes campaign and supported the No case. History tells us that if there is not “bipartisanship” (agreement) between the two main political parties, then a referendum is doomed.

Canberra political journalists also agreed that the Prime Minister did not run a strong campaign – and opposing him was not just Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, but a new and emerging* politician: First Nations MP Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, a Liberal National Party senator from Alice Springs.

Ms Price was against to Voice to Parliament, saying that it would simply be another government bureaucracy* and that real help would not get to those Indigenous populations that really needed it. Being an Indigenous woman from Alice Springs and not an activist* from the major coastal cities, many Australians listened to Nampijinpa Price, and took her concerns seriously. She was the surprise package of the whole referendum debate.

When the vote was decided, I had to draw a cartoon to sum up the referendum result. I thought it must be a simple idea, and I wanted to concentrate on the main protagonists in the campaign.

While I thought I should draw the Prime Minister in his akubra that he liked to wear while out in the bush, and who did much of the campaigning for the Yes case, on the other side I thought instead of drawing Mr Dutton for the No case, I would depict Senator Price, who in my opinion was the major force for the No side.

I enjoy drawing her, even though she is a new politician and they can be tricky to caricature* because of their unfamiliarity. I found her fascinating to sketch. So it would be Albo and Jacinta in the cartoon.

The other aspect I wanted to comment on was how we had to vote either Yes or No. When an election or a referendum is held, we say that “the people have spoken”. I thought about one of the great expressions we use today when communicating and that is the expression, “Yeah, nah” when replying to a question from someone. It is very common. So taking that into account, I decided that it was quite clear that the Australian public had said “Yeah, but nah” to the Voice.

I would draw the prime minister and the senator from Alice Springs in their popular campaigning T-shirts, with one saying, “Yeah” and the other worn by a satisfied looking Nampijinpa Price saying, “Nah”.

That seemed to sum it all up.

