Enter the Kids News Junior Journalist competition

junior journo Reading level: green

The search is on for the next generation of news breakers with the Kids News Junior Journalist competition.

The free competition is open to children in Years 3-9, with four categories for both primary and secondary students:

News story – print

News story – video

Sports story – print

Sports story – video

The grand prize winner will score a guest appearance on Channel 10’s Studio 10 program, hosted by Narelda Jacobs.

Jacobs, a television journalist for more than 20 years, said it was important for kids to take an interest in news.

“Knowledge is power,” she said. “Events and issues being reported on impact children either now or into the future.

“Knowing what’s going on in the world around them, can empower kids to form their own opinions and ideas.”

Aditya Paul, 11, is a keen writer and considering a career in the media. He’s already honing his interview skills, featuring in the Kids News Junior Journalist video series, which contains tips for budding reporters.

As well as the Studio 10 grand prize, there are four $750 gift cards for primary students and four $1000 gift cards for secondary students up for grabs.

Kids can submit written and video entries to the Junior Journalist competition from February 6 to April 6.

HOW TO ENTER

Write a story or create a video story about something that has happened or is about to happen in your school or local community. Your story should be factual. Check out the Junior Journalist videos for tips.

Download the consent form below and get your parent or guardian to fill it in.

Download the entry form below and get your teacher to fill it in.

Email your written or video story, along with the completed consent and entry forms, to juniorjournalist@news.com.au before 5pm on April 6. Video entries should be submitted as a MP4 file.

Click HERE for the full Terms and Conditions.