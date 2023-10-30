A-I know you! Politicians and stars transform as Halloween favourites

just for fun Reading level: green

This Halloween Kids News is celebrating the rapid advance of cool tools in the emerging AI* age.

Inspired by British freelance film editor Duncan Thomsen’s “spooktacular” images in a recent New York Post story, Kids News and visual storytelling editor Olivia Harris used Midjourney, a generative* AI program that can turn your thoughts into images.

After brainstorming* big names and their possible Halloween alter-egos with the Kids News team, Ms Harris created renderings* of notable* figures to trick and treat you this October 31, ranging from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to international superstar Beyoncé.

SCROLL DOWN FOR GALLERY OF AI HALLOWEEN PICTURES

Ms Harris said the Halloween AI experiment “was the perfect opportunity to have some harmless fun” but the process was also “much harder” than she expected.

“AI can be very pedantic* with the instructions it requires,” she said. “Some of the images in the reject pile should never see the light of day.”

Particularly troublesome was Mr Albanese as the Wizard of Oz’s Tin Man.

“At one point he was a giant silver inflatable floating down a yellow brick road – not quite what I had in mind,” Ms Harris said. “I’d say the freakiest was getting the AI to understand what a dalmatian is, despite giving many photo prompts. I had a lot of strange leopard/dog crosses surrounding Nicole Kidman, which I found baffling.”

The visual storyteller said she was really happy with how the project turned out, nominating Peter Dutton and Nick Cave as “among the real winners”.

“But I’d say my personal favourite is Harry Styles,” she said. “It just seems to suit him so well.”

Kids News editor Diana Jenkins said Halloween was the perfect time to experiment with transformation.

“If you think about ghoulish fairytales, ghost stories and classic gothic novels like Frankenstein, we often see a total change in the appearance and personality of the main character,” she said. “Actors alter themselves for a living, but musicians also take on a persona* or character onstage – and politicians are masters at managing many faces.

“We weren’t really sure where it would lead, which was exciting, but we had a lot of fun trading names and ideas.”

Ms Jenkins said it was hard to pick a favourite but said she was “most proud of Chris Hemsworth’s alteration”.

“Hemsworth plays Thor, the god of thunder, so I thought turning him into Shrek would be especially funny and fun,” she said. “Changing him into everyone’s favourite ogre up-ends our associations of Hemsworth as a Hollywood heart-throb, but Olivia’s clever rendering does it in a way that is really endearing*.

“I know my own kids are going to love this gallery. With everything happening in the world right now, we just thought that everyone could use a little magic dust this Halloween.”

Have a look at the full line-up below and vote in our Kids News reader poll to let us know your favourite!

POLL

GLOSSARY

AI: artificial intelligence, using software programmed to “think” like humans

artificial intelligence, using software programmed to “think” like humans generative: generating something, like using algorithms in software to create new content

generating something, like using algorithms in software to create new content brainstorming: sharing ideas and solving problems in an open, creative way as a group

sharing ideas and solving problems in an open, creative way as a group renderings: the way that certain things are drawn, written, performed

the way that certain things are drawn, written, performed notable: well known for something, exceptional

well known for something, exceptional pedantic: very particular, focused excessively on rules and details

very particular, focused excessively on rules and details persona: image, a public identity adopted temporarily for a purpose

image, a public identity adopted temporarily for a purpose endearing: loveable, affectionate, sweet

EXTRA READING

Sad reality of common Halloween decoration

Halloween fans ready for a spooky spree

Halloween’s hidden history

QUICK QUIZ

What is the name of the AI program that Olivia Harris used? Which render was particularly troublesome to create? What was the generative program unable to understand? Which render was Ms Harris’ own favourite? Which transformation was the Kids News editor’s favourite and why?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Iconic names re-imagined

As you can see in the gallery, there are some big stars and some famous movies featured in this fun AI experiment.

Choose your favourite render from the Halloween gallery and answer the following questions:

1. Who is in the image?

2. Which character have they become?

3. What event or film or book is the character from?

5. What do you like about this AI render the most?

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, History, Visual Arts, Personal and Social, Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Thinking of current world events and imagining things happening in the future, the Kids News editor suggests that “everyone could use a little magic dust this Halloween”? Why might you be able to use some fun this Halloween? It could be to stop thinking about current world events, something sad or bad in the news, politics, the environment or even a sporting injury or result that didn’t go your way.

If you create an image as part of what you want to portray, be sure to caption it to help the viewer understand what you are trying to say.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Visual Arts, Personal and Social, Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Imaginative dialogue

Imagine you can move between the settings depicted in the gallery and talk to the public figures collected there.

Create a conversation between two of the famous people featured – you may need or want to include yourself as one of them. Don’t forget to try to use facts and details from the picture’s caption and the extra information in the glossary to help make your dialogue as realistic as possible.

Go through your writing and highlight any punctuation you have used in green. Make sure you carefully check the punctuation used for the dialogue and ensure you have opened and closed the speaking in the correct places.