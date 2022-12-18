Download David Walliams Spaceboy activity sheets

just for fun Reading level: green

The hard work is done and Kids News thinks it’s time we all had a bit fun.

So we asked British author and comedian David Walliams to share a few activity sheets to celebrate the end of the school year and his latest kids’ book, Spaceboy.

Click below to download three Spaceboy activity sheets: a word search, dot-to-dot and build-your-own UFO.

Spaceboy, written by Walliams and illustrated by Adam Stower, is a hilarious, action-packed story set in the US in the early 1960s.

It follows Ruth, who spends every night looking at the stars through her telescope and dreaming of a more exciting life than the one she’s living on her dusty old farm.

Things get really exciting when a UFO crash lands into a cornfield on the farm, launching Ruth into a thrilling adventure.

Walliams said he loved writing the book.

“As a boy I was fascinated with outer space,” he said. “I devoured all science fiction books, TV shows and films. So this comedy adventure, set during the space race of the 1960s, was an absolute joy to write and took me back to my own childhood.”