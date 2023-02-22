mathematics Reading level: green

Maths isn’t everyone’s forte*. But you might be surprised how often we use maths beyond the classroom, including in many jobs you might want to do when you finish school.

With World Maths Day just around the corner, we thought we’d look at some surprising mathematical careers. And we’re not just talking maths teachers and statisticians!

Maths is used in many careers, including these 10 cool jobs:

Photographer

Next time you see a really awesome photo, consider its mathematical composition*. How has it been framed? What lines, shapes or patterns make it so interesting? All of these mathematical features are considered by photographers in their effort to capture the perfect shot. They also have to be savvy* with different size lenses and light exposure levels – both of which require some solid number work.

Pilot

Many kids dream of soaring through the skies, but you might be surprised how much maths is involved in flying a plane. Speed, altitude and engine specifications all have to be taken into account to keep the flight on course, as well as external factors such as wind velocity*. Takeoff and landing also require high-stakes* geometry*.

Architect

If you love building with Lego, you’re already using maths. Architects use the same mathematical principles of shape and size to design structures in intricate* detail. Mathematics is also vital for establishing clear communication between architects, engineers and builders during the construction process.

Musician

Scales, patterns, time signatures – the very basis of music is mathematical. What’s more, accomplished* musicians have to process it fluently* as they move from note to note with seamless* accuracy. No wonder playing an instrument has been linked to improved mathematical ability in school-age children.

Doctor

How do you determine a correct dosage, realign a limb or calculate blood pH* level? With maths of course! Doctors use maths every day to help people and save lives.

Forensic investigator

Some kids find blood and bones fascinating. Being a forensic investigator might be your dream job and maths will be a key part of it. You’ll have to do things like determine the age of a bone based on the rate of decay* or analyse the shape of a blood splatter to determine the direction of a gunshot. Gory* work, but mathematical all the same.

Video game designer

It takes more than just imagination and a passion for gaming to create a 3D world that keeps players hooked. To appear realistic, in-game physics* need to be calculated and every object needs to be viewable from countless angles. That means a lot of algebra*, geometry and mathematical modelling.

Social media influencer

Yes, it’s true. Your favourite YouTuber or Instagram idol probably uses maths every day. In their efforts to grow a following, social media influencers have to keep track of metrics* such as daily views, average reading/viewing time and the money earned from individual promotions. Who would have thought Snapchat and statistics go hand-in-hand?

Software engineer

It’s no secret that the global technology industry is booming, but if you dream of a gig at Google or Apple, you better stick with your maths. Software engineers use code to solve complex problems, just as mathematicians do. They also need to make basic estimations and data-driven decisions, and there’s no better training ground for this than the maths classroom.

Fashion designer

Chic* clothing requires a good understanding of shape and size, as well as measurement skills. If you’re keen on fashion design, have a go at crafting a custom-fitted piece out of cheap material (even newspaper will do for fun). Your maths skills will be put to the test, measuring up your model and using the dimensions to create something amazing.

World Maths Day – the world’s largest online maths competition – is on Wednesday, March 8. See: worldmathsday.com

DOWNLOAD THESE ACTIVITY SHEETS FOR WORLD MATHS DAY

GLOSSARY

forte: something that a person can do well

something that a person can do well composition: the way in which a whole thing is made up

the way in which a whole thing is made up savvy: clever, knowledgeable

clever, knowledgeable velocity: speed

speed high-stakes: a situation where there is a lot of risk

a situation where there is a lot of risk geometry: the branch of maths that studies the size, shape, position, angle and dimension of things

the branch of maths that studies the size, shape, position, angle and dimension of things intricate: having lots of small parts that are arranged in a complicated or delicate way

having lots of small parts that are arranged in a complicated or delicate way accomplished: highly trained or skilled

highly trained or skilled fluently: smoothly, easily with no errors

smoothly, easily with no errors seamless: smooth and continuous, with no obvious gaps between one part and the next

smooth and continuous, with no obvious gaps between one part and the next pH: stands for potential hydrogen, and tells us how much hydrogen is in liquids, including blood

stands for potential hydrogen, and tells us how much hydrogen is in liquids, including blood decay: slow breakdown of organic matter

slow breakdown of organic matter gory: involving a lot of blood or violence

involving a lot of blood or violence physics: the scientific study of forces such as heat, light, sound, pressure, gravity and electricity, and the way that they affect objects

the scientific study of forces such as heat, light, sound, pressure, gravity and electricity, and the way that they affect objects algebra: a part of maths in which signs and letters represent numbers

a part of maths in which signs and letters represent numbers metrics: a set of numbers that gives information about a particular process or activity

a set of numbers that gives information about a particular process or activity chic: stylish and elegant

EXTRA READING

Secret to selecting super skimming stones

Maths back as compulsory Year 12 subject

Underground lab in Vic gold mine

QUICK QUIZ

Which career requires a good knowledge of light exposure levels? Takeoff and landing a plane use which branch of maths? Doctors calculate the level of what in blood? Name two metrics social media influencers need to track. What do software engineers use to solve complex problems?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Your morning and maths

Think about your typical morning from the time you wake up to the time you get to your classroom. Write a list of the things you do and the things you use that rely on maths.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Mathematics

2. Extension

Can you think of other jobs that use maths? Add at least two more jobs (not maths teachers or statisticians) to the list. For each job, write a description of how maths is used in the job. If you can’t think of anything, use your research skills to help you.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Mathematics

VCOP ACTIVITY

Maths master!

Have you read about the cool jobs in the article that needs maths skills? Do any of them appeal to you?

What if your friend turned to you and said, “Maths is stupid. You don’t need it. Let’s just muck around in class.”

What would you say and do?

Write a reply to your friend explaining why maths is cool and needed for many amazing jobs.