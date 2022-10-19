mathematics Reading level: orange

Maths will return as a compulsory* Year 12 subject in NSW, under changes to the state syllabus*.

The HSC class of 2026 will be the first in a quarter of a century to sit compulsory mathematics exams.

First flagged* in 2019, the NSW Education Standards Authority said new senior syllabuses would be introduced by 2025.

The 2026 date gives teachers time to come to terms with the new content and means NSW students currently in Year 8 will be the first cohort* made to do senior level maths since it became optional in 2001.

Currently, QLD students must study one maths subject in Years 11 and 12, while students in Victoria, NSW and the ACT can drop the subject in their senior years, although individual schools may set their own requirements.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said the change would improve the career prospects* of high school graduates no matter what job they wanted.

“Maths helps develop skills for life, providing students with fundamental* skills in problem-solving, analysis and reasoning that are essential no matter what career they choose,” Ms Mitchell said.

“My vision is for every child in NSW to have the necessary maths skills to succeed in life.”

For students who aren’t excited by Pythagoras’s theorem*, the government previously announced a simpler maths course focusing on percentages and interest rates.

The move also has the backing of high profile YouTube star and Cherrybrook Technology High teacher Eddie Woo, who said it would help kids who didn’t like maths the most.

“The more unnatural it is to develop skill in a particular area, the more valuable it will be to you because it really broadens your ability,” he said.

Mr Woo was always interested in humanities* subjects at school, but became a maths teacher because there was simply a higher demand for jobs in that subject.

He told students that performing well in maths would boost their confidence.

“A lot of people’s self-concept* about their own intelligence is deeply tied to how they go in maths,” he said.

He personally finds teaching lower ability maths classes more rewarding. In one class recently a student told him she was going to “check out” because she would be leaving school to get an apprenticeship as a pastry chef.

“I said, ‘tell me more about that’. It took us 15 minutes to realise that actually to be a successful pastry chef, you’ve really got to know ratios and measurements and proportions and be able to run your own business,” he said.

Monash University education expert Professor Chandra Shah said some children were just not inclined towards maths.

“For example, if someone is very artistic and would prefer to concentrate on artistic things, there might not be that much time to do that if they have to do maths,” Professor Shah said.

“It may not work for everybody if you’re forced into that situation. The subjects students do at that level should be what they want to do and what they’re passionate about.”

Many countries, including New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan and China, make maths study mandatory* through to the end of secondary school. At the moment, 80 per cent of Australian students study maths in their final year of school, although many at a basic level.

GLOSSARY

compulsory: must be done, required by rule or law, obligatory, non-negotiable

must be done, required by rule or law, obligatory, non-negotiable syllabus: plan detailing the subjects and materials to be studied in a particular course

plan detailing the subjects and materials to be studied in a particular course flagged: indicated, signalled that something important was coming

indicated, signalled that something important was coming cohort: group of people that share a characteristic that is often age, year level or rank

group of people that share a characteristic that is often age, year level or rank prospects: outlook, chance or likelihood of future success and opportunities

outlook, chance or likelihood of future success and opportunities fundamental: basic, foundational, elementary

basic, foundational, elementary Pythagoras’s theorem: in a right-angled triangle, the square of the hypotenuse side is equal to the sum of squares of the other two sides

in a right-angled triangle, the square of the hypotenuse side is equal to the sum of squares of the other two sides humanities: study of languages, literature, art, history and philosophy

study of languages, literature, art, history and philosophy self-concept: how someone thinks about, evaluates or perceives who they are

how someone thinks about, evaluates or perceives who they are mandatory: required, see compulsory

