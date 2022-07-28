Jacket astronaut Buzz Aldrin wore to moon sold for sky-high price

money Reading level: green

The jacket worn by US astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin on the historic Apollo 11 mission to the moon has sold at auction for $US2.7 million, or almost $4 million in Australian currency.

The white jacket, adorned* with an American flag, NASA’s initials, a patch for the Apollo 11 mission and the name “E ALDRIN,” was worn by Aldrin during the flight to and from the moon in 1969.

It was part of a personal collection of items the second man to walk on the moon put up for sale with auction house Sotheby’s in New York in the US on July 26.

“The exceptionally rare garment was chased by multiple bidders for almost 10 minutes before selling to a bidder on the phone,” Sotheby’s said in a statement.

Aldrin, 92, is the last surviving member of the Apollo 11 flight crew behind the historic moon landing. Crewmate Neil Armstrong was the first to step onto the lunar surface, followed by Aldrin, while Michael Collins remained in the command module, named Columbia.

“After deep consideration, the time felt right to share these items with the world, which for many are symbols of a historical moment, but for me have always remained personal mementos* of a life dedicated to science and exploration,” Aldrin said in a statement last week.

He explained the jacket was separate from the spacesuit he wore while walking on the moon.

“I wore this in-flight coverall jacket … in the command module Columbia, on our historic journey to the moon and back home again during the Apollo 11 mission,” Aldrin said.

The spacesuits worn on the moon by Aldrin and Armstrong are part of the National Air and Space Museum’s collections in Washington.

In total, the Sotheby’s auction collected $US8.2 million ($11.8 million Australian) for 68 items sold out of the 69 offered, including $US819,000 (almost $1.2 million Australian) for a flight plan.

