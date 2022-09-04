Secret code in new 50c coin marks 75th anniversary of Aussie spy agency

money Reading level: green

A new 50c coin released in Australia comes with a hidden code only the sharpest of people will be able to crack.

The newly minted coin contains four unique layers of code which contain messages about the nation’s spy agency, the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD).

The coin was launched on September 1 to commemorate* the agency’s 75th anniversary.

“This exciting coin release challenges Australians to engage with the sorts of problem-solving that our talented people at ASD do every day, and might even be a pointer to a new career with us for those who can crack it,” said agency director-general Rachel Noble.

“If you love puzzles and solving problems, and if you can discover the messages on our 75th anniversary coin, then a career at ASD may be just what you’re looking for.”

Ms Noble said the code echoed back almost 80 years, when Aussies communicated sensitive wartime information with pencil and paper.

“Back in World War II, our people – military and civilian, and mostly women – used pencil and paper to decode Japanese military codes, and then re-encode them to send them out to the allies* to let them know where Japanese war fighters were,” she said.

“We have used that part of our history in different layers, which represent the progress of encryption* and technology through our 75 years.”

The Australian Signals Directorate helps protect Australia from global threats and is the nation’s premier code-breaking unit, focusing on intercepting messages and cyber security.

Ms Noble said those who were able to crack the complex codes would be “pretty well placed” to land a job at the prestigious* agency.

“Like the early code breakers in ASD, you can get through some of the layers with a pencil and paper but right towards the end you may need a computer to solve the last level,” she said.

There are 50,000 coded coins in the new release. While the coins won’t be placed into regular circulation, they can now be purchased at the Royal Australian Mint.

ASD cryptographic* experts worked with the Mint to design the code for the coins. A hidden message is revealed as each layer of code is cracked.

Anyone who thinks they have deciphered* the code is encouraged to contact the Australian Signals Directorate at asd.gov.au/75th-anniversary/events/commemorative-coin-challenge#no-back before the secret message is revealed at the end of the month.

GLOSSARY

commemorate: mark or celebrate by doing something special

mark or celebrate by doing something special allies: countries fighting on the same side

countries fighting on the same side encryption: the process of converting information or data into a code, especially to prevent unauthorised access

the process of converting information or data into a code, especially to prevent unauthorised access prestigious: very much respected and admired

very much respected and admired cryptographic: to do with writing and solving codes

to do with writing and solving codes deciphered: succeeded in decoding or understanding

QUICK QUIZ

What is the name of the agency celebrating its 75th anniversary? How many unique layers of code are on the new coin? What codes were decoded by Australians in World War II? How many coded coins are in the release? When will the secret message hidden in the coins be revealed?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Make your own coded message

Create your own code. You might like to represent letters with different letters, numbers or shapes. Create a “master sheet” containing your code.

Then write a message to a buddy, written in your code. Give them a clue by revealing two of the words in your message.

Swap messages. Can your buddy decipher your code without your master sheet? If they give up, let them see your master sheet and use it to help them decode your message.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

After having a try at cracking your friend’s code, what are your two best tips for other code breakers?

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Read this!

A headline on an article – or a title on your text – should capture the attention of the audience, telling them to read this now. So choosing the perfect words for a headline or title is very important.

Create three new headlines for the events that took place in this article. Remember, what you write and how you write it will set the pace for the whole text, so make sure it matches.

Read out your headlines to a partner and discuss what the article will be about based on the headline you created. Discuss the tone and mood you set in just your few, short words. Does it do the article justice? Will it capture the audience’s attention the way you hoped? Would you want to read more?

Consider how a headline or title is similar to using short, sharp sentences throughout your text. They can be just as important as complex ones. Go through the last text you wrote and highlight any short, sharp sentences that capture the audience.