Aussie saves trapped Indian tunnel workers after 17 days underground

All 41 workers trapped in a collapsed Himalayan tunnel have been rescued after being stuck underground for 17 days.

Melbourne tunnel expert Professor Arnold Dix led a team of rescuers, including a group of “rat-hole miners”, in the delicate operation to free the workers after the underground tunnel they were working on in Uttarakhand, not far from India’s border with Tibet, collapsed after a landslide.

There were scenes of joy and relief as the trapped workers were brought out alive and well.

“Hail mother India!” crowds outside the tunnel cheered, as news spread that all had made it safely out of the collapsed tunnel.

Professor Dix, president of the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association, said it was a delicate operation.

“It was nerve-racking – like, while this is happening, the roof – the mountain is ready to collapse. If we even had a little earth tremor it would come down,” he told Sunrise.

Prof Dix is being hailed as a hero for his work rescuing the trapped men.

HOW THE MEN WERE RESCUED

After trying to reach the men with multiple drilling machines that broke under the pressure of the rock, Prof Dix called in professional rat-hole miners to finish the last leg of the rescue.

Rat-hole mining is a primitive coal mining technique used in India, where narrow shafts that can only fit one person at a time are dug into the earth.

During the rescue, narrow tunnels were used to drop supplies to the men and to let oxygen into the space.

In the end, the rat-hole miners had to go down the pipe and dig the rock with hand tools “100mm at a time” in order to inch their way closer to the trapped workers, Prof Dix told Sunrise.

He said the ground was so unstable that rescuers could see the rock moving as they worked.

“We knew that if we did ruffle the ground any more, it would collapse and it would all be over,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Prof Dix and the team didn’t stop trying.

“We were all committed that we were going to get them home,” he said.

The rescue followed the laying of a final section of pipe that allowed the men to be pulled out. One by one, they passed through the 57m length of steel pipe on stretchers specially fitted with wheels, before being reunited with their families.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the rescue had made “everyone emotional”.

“I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience is inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health,” he said in a statement.

Prof Dix said the rescue was a joyful event in a world where many troubling things were happening.

“Here is a disaster where everyone is being nice,” he said. “We all helped each other.”

GLOSSARY

primitive: basic

