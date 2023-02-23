news Reading level: red

It’s one year since Russian tanks rolled across the border into Ukraine.

The war has come at a terrible cost: thousands of lives lost, the destruction of towns, cities and livelihoods, and the displacement* of millions of Ukrainians from their homes.

It has also revealed that the mighty Russian war machine might not be so mighty.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrogantly assumed his tank divisions would roll into Ukrainian villages to be greeted by people lining the streets and throwing flowers at the liberating forces from Moscow.

Instead they were throwing bombs.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, a former actor and comedian, was seen as a pushover, inexperienced and no match for Putin.

But cometh the hour, cometh the man*. Zelensky showed he could unite his people to stand and fight, as well as uniting other nations to get behind Ukraine.

When offered refuge in another country following the invasion, he responded: “I need ammunition, not a ride”.

It could have been a line from a Hollywood movie, but this was real life and death. And it lifted the morale* of his people and won him admirers around the world.

US President Joe Biden made a secret visit to Ukrainian capital Kyiv this week to mark the passing of one year since the conflict began.

The sight of Biden and Zelensky hugging in Kyiv’s central square sent a message to Putin and the world that the US was there to support freedom and Ukraine.

This would be my topic for that day’s cartoon.

Both Biden and Zelensky are fantastic to draw. While the new US president is not as colourful as his predecessor*, Biden’s Aviator sunglasses, his aged appearance and at times doddery* body language make for an interesting caricature*.

Zelensky’s bearded face and stern look, coupled with his khaki T-shirt and army pants make him one of my favourites.

In my cartoon, instead of meeting in a palace I thought it would say more if I had Zelensky in an underground bunker, sandbags and battle maps on the wall.

This represents Ukraine’s preparedness to fight, and of course I have the Ukrainian leader dressed in his famous green army T-shirt and pants.

The underground bunker also symbolises how Ukrainians have had to live in a war zone over the past year. It is unfathomable* to think that such destruction can happen to a modern country in our seemingly civilised 21st century world. But it has.

I pictured Biden at the entrance to the bunker in his sunglasses, bearing gifts to mark the sad anniversary of the war.

Like any good superpower ally* he has brought millions of dollars in military aid for Ukraine. To add a touch of humour to an otherwise sad occasion, I had the US president also bring some new khaki T-shirts for the Ukrainian leader. A true friend!

GLOSSARY

displacement: the action of moving something from its place or position

the action of moving something from its place or position cometh the hour, cometh the man: when things get hard, a hero stands up

when things get hard, a hero stands up morale: the amount of confidence felt by a person or group of people

the amount of confidence felt by a person or group of people predecessor: person who held a job or office before the current holder

person who held a job or office before the current holder doddery: slow and unsteady, usually because of old age

slow and unsteady, usually because of old age caricature: a drawing in which the characteristics of a person or thing are exaggerated

a drawing in which the characteristics of a person or thing are exaggerated unfathomable: impossible to understand

impossible to understand ally: a country that has agreed officially to give help and support to another country

