An infamous* UFO* photo, dubbed the “world’s best” by some, shows a huge diamond-shaped object flying over the Scottish Highlands.

The so-called “Calvine Photograph” – considered lost for decades – was recovered after years of research by Sheffield Hallam University Associate Professor David Clarke.

Showing what seems to be a huge angular object with a jet in the distance, the image is an extraordinary* piece of the overall UFO puzzle.

It was taken at around 9pm on August 4, 1990, allegedly* by two male hikers on a hillside near Calvine in central Scotland. The unnamed hikers were reported as saying they watched the metallic object hovering with a low hum for around 10 minutes, while fighter jets made passes in the distance. Estimated as being up to 31m long, they said the object shot off at high speed straight up into the sky and disappeared.

The men allegedly provided six photographs to Scotland’s Daily Record newspaper, which in turn passed them to the British Ministry of Defence (MoD).

But the story never published – and the photos vanished.

So began the modern myth of the Calvine Photograph.

Dr Clarke – who has worked as a curator* for the MoD UFO files project at the National Archives – tracked down the photo by seeking out former RAF press officer Craig Lindsay.

Mr Lindsay had kept a copy of the original photograph after liaising* between the press and the MoD when the original story was probed in 1990.

He had the original envelope sent by the Daily Record – and inside was one of the original photographs from Calvine.

The ex-RAF man agreed to hand over the photo to Dr Clarke and Vinnie Adams, from campaign group UAP Media UK, and it has now been filed in the archives at Sheffield Hallam University.

“It’s been a privilege to work on this case with such a dedicated team of researchers,” Mr Adams said.

“After 32 years, and an intensive investigation, it feels good to be able to show this elusive* photograph to the world.

“We urge anyone with any information on the identity of the photographer or the case to come forward.”

Politicians, former servicemen and intelligence officials are now all speaking more openly about UFOs – including a landmark* hearing on Washington’s Capitol Hill – and the stigma* around unexplained sightings is being stripped away.

But what exactly is the angular shape seen in the Calvine photo?

Is it an elaborate hoax*? A piece of never before seen secret technology? Or possibly an alien spacecraft?

We simply don’t know for sure – MoD files from the time found there was “no definite conclusion regarding the large object”.

Britons reported numerous angular objects flying in the skies during the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, including one seen by oil rig worker Chris Gibson, who said he saw a triangular aircraft being escorted by F-111 fighter planes.

Nick Pope investigated UFOs for the MoD in the ‘90s and there until 2004. He claims in his 1996 book Open Skies, Closed Minds that the UK asked the US if the Calvine Photograph showed their prototype* “Aurora”, a never-confirmed hypersonic* spy plane, and that US air force Secretary Donald Rice was “incensed*” by the questions.

In February 1993, Lord Kennet asked the House of Lords whether “US experimental aircraft” were allowed to fly over the UK – something denied by the MoD.

And three years later, MP Martin Redmond asked about the Calvine incident – but was told by then Armed Forces Minister Nicholas Soames thar there was “nothing of defence significance” in the photo.

Nonetheless, the Calvine Photograph “stands as one of the biggest mysteries in UFO history,” according to UAP Media UK’s Dan Zetterstrom.

“Finally revealed after 32 years, it shows that answers only bring new questions,” he said.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

GLOSSARY

infamous: well-known, legendary, fabled

well-known, legendary, fabled UFO: unidentified flying object

unidentified flying object extraordinary: remarkable, exceptional, amazing

remarkable, exceptional, amazing allegedly: asserted to be true, claimed to be the case but unable to be proven

asserted to be true, claimed to be the case but unable to be proven curator: someone who cares for museum collections and artworks

someone who cares for museum collections and artworks liaising: co-operating, collaborating, working with

co-operating, collaborating, working with elusive: slippery, evasive, difficult to find, catch, see

slippery, evasive, difficult to find, catch, see landmark: an important, historic or unique decision or event

an important, historic or unique decision or event stigma: strong negative feeling toward something, especially when it’s unfair

strong negative feeling toward something, especially when it’s unfair hoax: prank, trick, ruse, deception

prank, trick, ruse, deception prototype: original test model, first example of a machine or other industrial product

original test model, first example of a machine or other industrial product hypersonic: five or more times the speed of sound in air

five or more times the speed of sound in air incensed: extremely angry, infuriated

