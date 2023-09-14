Mummies presented to Mexican government claimed ‘non-human’

news Reading level: orange

Two Yoda-like mummies have been presented in a government meeting in Mexico, causing social media users to question whether the alien figures were real.

Described as the mummified remains of two “non-human” beings by controversial Mexican journalist and researcher Jaime Maussan, the figures look very much like a mixture of Yoda from Star Wars and the alien creature from the movie E.T.

Mr Maussan said he had found the remains in Peru in 2017 and that they were not human.

“They are non-human beings. We don’t want to call them extraterrestrials because we don’t know,” Maussan said during the session called by government official Sergio Gutierrez, who said the presentation was in the “public interest”.

Maussan said carbon dating analysis by the National Autonomous University of Mexico showed the creatures were 1000 years old.

Gutierrez asked the speakers to swear to tell the truth. He said Maussan had asked to hold the session after a person working for the US government claimed in July that humans were not alone in the universe and American authorities were covering up the evidence.

In May, the US space agency NASA held its first public meeting about the possibility of aliens, and urged for a scientific way to confirm where unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), or things unknown to our world, came from.

The Mexican hearing brought both shock and ridicule from people around the globe, with social media users posting photos of the alien creature in the movie E.T. and making jokes about the remains being fake.

The event “shows the contempt that this country has for science”, one user wrote on the social media platform X, formerly called Twitter.

Others shared videos of the event with the words “The Martians have arrived”, while there was a tongue-in-cheek call for Maussan to be named “president of intergalactic relations”.

– with AFP

GLOSSARY

mummified: a dead body that has been preserved using chemicals, embalming and wrapping

a dead body that has been preserved using chemicals, embalming and wrapping controversial: something that causes long public debate

something that causes long public debate extraterrestrials: creatures from another planet

creatures from another planet carbon dating: a technique that measures the level of carbon stored in an object to figure out how old it is

a technique that measures the level of carbon stored in an object to figure out how old it is authorities: people in charge

people in charge unidentified anomalous phenomena: unusual things that are unknown to earth, UAP

unusual things that are unknown to earth, UAP contempt: lack of respect

lack of respect intergalactic: relating to outer space

QUICK QUIZ

1. How old are the mummies thought to be?

2. Which scientific technique was used to find out their age?

3. In which country are they claimed to have been found?

4. To which country’s government were the creatures presented?

5. How did social media users react to news of the presentation?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. What is it really?

What do you think these objects really are? What would you do to investigate this question? Write a list of steps that you would take to find the answer to this question.

Time: allow at least 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, History

2. Extension

Use your research skills to find out more about carbon dating and other methods that archaeologists and scientists use to investigate ancient objects. Use the information that you have found to write a list of steps that you would recommend governments to test claims like those made in the story.

Time: allow 60 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, History

VCOP ACTIVITY

Imaginative dialogue

Imagine you were there during the event being discussed in the article, or for the interview.

Create a conversation between two characters from the article – you may need or want to include yourself as one of the characters. Don’t forget to try to use facts and details from the article to help make your dialogue as realistic as possible.

Go through your writing and highlight any punctuation you have used in green. Make sure you carefully check the punctuation used for the dialogue and ensure you have opened and closed the speaking in the correct places.