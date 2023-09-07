Outgoing Qantas CEO Alan Joyce exits stage left to zero applause

news Reading level: orange

Good television commercials* stick in our memories as they are designed to do (so do the bad ones, unfortunately). The great ones become part of our culture*.

The Qantas commercial from 1998 that featured the National Boys’ and Girls’ choir singing Peter Allen’s* stirring* theme, I Still Call Australia Home, shot in various parts of the world, was a very successful ad campaign to brand the Flying Kangaroo as Australia’s national carrier*.

The message was that wherever Australians were in the world, Qantas was our trusted airline to get us home safely.

Fast forward to 2023 and Qantas and its CEO of 15 years Alan Joyce were not enjoying the same warm and fuzzy affection from the Australian flying public.

Expensive airfares, job losses, lost baggage, refunds for cancelled flights making it difficult or near impossible to join the growing list of customer service complaints, $2 billion in government assistance to get through Covid, and the CEO’s huge farewell payments and bonuses in the tens of millions of dollars.

The Australian parliament was also investigating the allegation* that the government may have blocked Qatar airlines from flying more frequently in and out of Australia, which some saw as protecting Qantas, reducing competition and keeping the cost of airfares high.

Phew!

Clearly Qantas had a bit of work to do in order to improve its brand*.

What they needed, obviously, was a new advertising campaign* to reset their damaged image. A campaign as successful and as patriotically* emotional as the I Still Call Australia Home series of advertisements.

Being the cartoonist that I am, I thought I could devise* an ad that would sum up what the airline was all about. So I set out to reuse the kids’ choir idea, with the children in their white shirts and black pants standing in the Australian desert with Uluru in the background: clearly identifiable* as the famous Qantas ad but, like all memorable cartoons, it would need a bit of a twist. So among the kids all standing to attention and singing, I inserted the diminutive* Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, with his big black glasses. He is singing along as well.

But what are they singing?

This is the punchline* of the cartoon and where I earn my money. I decided to take the Peter Allen song but rewrite it with the words reflecting what has happened to Qantas. The poor service, the job losses and even the CEO’s huge payout are all referred to in the new lyrics*. The Qantas boss had taken early leave of his position that day so a large hook reaches out from stage left* to remove Mr Joyce from the scene.

When people read the cartoon, hopefully they will recall the melody* of the original tune and play it in their heads with my new wording.

My apologies to Peter Allen for corrupting* his wonderful song!

GLOSSARY

commercials: paid ads that appear on radio, TV, outdoors, online and so on

culture: the way of life, general customs and beliefs of a particular group of people

Peter Allen: famous Australian singer-songwriter, musician and entertainer (1944-1992)

stirring: emotional, causes a strong, positive response

carrier: a person, company or thing that carries and delivers passengers or goods

allegation: claim or assertion that someone has done something illegal or wrong

brand: unique or defining identity setting a product or service apart from others like it

campaign: planned activity for a period of time intended to achieve a particular aim

patriotically: showing love and pride for your country

devise: to make up or invent something, form a new plan or solution

identifiable: known, recognisable

diminutive: very small, little, a person known to be petite in size

punchline: last part of a joke or story that explains the point brings it all together

lyrics: words in a song

stage left: to the left of the actor or performer who is standing facing the audience

melody: a tune, often as part of a larger piece of music

corrupting: altering, changing, tampering with, here a joke about a good song turned bad

