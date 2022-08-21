news Reading level: green

Everyone loves an origin story. And the tale of how writers are made is the same the world over, whether they’re young or old, male or female, from centuries past or writing their ripping yarns in the present day.

All writers begin by burying themselves in books.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Part 2 of David Walliams' EXCLUSIVE interview with Kids News cub reporters

So it was for best-selling British author David Walliams, who shares special childhood memories of his favourite authors with Kids News cub reporters, Atticus Jenkins, 7, and Iris Le Vay, 11, in our exclusive video interview, filmed in the Shakespeare Room at the State Library of NSW.

Where did the magic of books begin for Walliams – and which authors did he especially love?

Watch the video to learn if Walliams adored some of the very same authors when he was growing up that number among your own favourites today.

A lifelong fan of children’s classics that continue to delight each new generation, Walliams has now sold 50 million books himself – hilarious titles adored by children around the world.

Asked to name the best thing he has ever received in the post, Walliams opens up about the highs and lows of getting fan mail, sharing a very funny story about a fan letter from one child who dropped a brilliant backhanded compliment Walliams isn’t ever likely to forget!

And finally, have you ever wondered how a story makes its way from the imagination of a writer out into the world?

Well, if you’re like the Kids News team and love nothing more than getting the inside scoop, then keep watching below, as Walliams tells Atticus and Iris all about the wonderful world of HarperCollins and how book publishing works – including who has to correct his spelling!

Walliams even admits that there is one word he can never spell – can you guess what it might be?

WATCH THE VIDEO – WHICH WORD CAN DAVID WALLIAMS NEVER SPELL?

Which word can David Walliams never spell?

