Police are trying to identify a mysterious large cylinder* that washed up on a Western Australia beach at the weekend.

Beachgoers have been warned to stay away from the 2m-high and 2m-wide metal object in case it is dangerous.

Police and other authorities have started investigating the rusty container after it was spotted on Sunday by a member of the community at a beach near Green Head on the state’s mid-coast about 250km from Perth.

The copper-coloured object, which is being guarded by officers, looked to be badly damaged with wires attached to the top.

Local resident Garth Griffiths said two people had moved it out of the water.

“Sometime yesterday a local lady and her partner discovered it just floating on the edge of the water and dragged it out with their four-wheel drive,” he told the ABC.

Police have not been able to confirm where it came from but said it did not fall from a commercial* aircraft.

It is believed the military and maritime* authorities have been approached to help.

“We want to reassure the community that we are actively engaged in a collaborative* effort with various state and federal agencies to determine the object’s origin* and nature,” police said. They urged people to stop guessing what the item could be while the investigation continues.

A spokesperson for the Australian Space Agency said it was making inquiries about the object including whether it could be part of an international space vehicle.

It would not be the first time an item has fallen from space and landed in Western Australia. In 1979, Rawlina residents Peter Ralphs and Laurie Hotstone found a cylindrical chunk of metal from the US space station Skylab, which had broken up in space and fallen to the ground.

GLOSSARY

cylinder: A long round shape with a top and bottom in the shape of a circle. The top and bottom are flat and always the same size.

A long round shape with a top and bottom in the shape of a circle. The top and bottom are flat and always the same size. commercial: to do with a business

to do with a business maritime: relating to the sea

relating to the sea collaborative: working together

working together origin: where something comes from

1. What material is the object made from?

2. How tall and wide is it?

3. Why are police guarding the item?

4. Name the location of the beach where it was found. How far is that from Perth?

5. What fell to the ground in WA in 1979?

1. Summarise the article

A summary is a brief statement of the main points of something. It does not usually include extra detail or elaborate on the main points.

Use the 5W & H model to help you find the key points of this article. Read the article carefully to locate who and what this article is about, and where, when, why and how this is happening. Once you have located this information in the article, use it to write a paragraph that summarises the article.

2. Where is it from?

Write a list of three possible explanations for where the cylinder may have come from. You can be as imaginative as you like.

New sentences

The glossary of terms helps you to understand and learn the ambitious vocabulary being used in the article. Can you use the words outlined in the glossary to create new sentences? Challenge yourself to include other VCOP (vocabulary, connectives, openers and punctuation) elements in your sentence/s.

Have another look through the article, can you find any other Wow Words not outlined in the glossary?