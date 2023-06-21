Rescue efforts for Titanic tourist sub now a race against the clock

news Reading level: red

Search crews are still looking for the submersible* Titan, which went missing during a deep dive to view the wreckage of the Titanic.

Under First District Response Coordinator Captain Jamie Frederick, the US Coast Guard is leading a wide search operation around 600km off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, where the wreckage of the Titanic is located 3800m below the surface.

The missing submersible, which is operated by OceanGate Expeditions*, disappeared on Sunday about one hour and 45 minutes into its journey.

The US Coast Guard said five people were on-board, including British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani UK-based businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, former French Navy diver and Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

The three fee-paying passengers who each paid $US250,000 ($AUD365,000) for the experience are Mr Harding, Mr Dawood and his son.

The US and Canadian Coast Guards have deployed* ships and planes in an intensive search for the vessel, with a search area about the size of Greater Sydney.

Search leader Rear Admiral John Mauger told ABC News that rescuers had scoured* an area of about 13,000 sqkm.

Rear Admiral Mauger said a P-3 plane from Canada has dropped sonar* buoys in the area of the Titanic wreckage to listen for any sound from the small sub.

“We are doing everything that we can to make sure that we can locate and rescue those on board,” he said.

He added that the search, initially restricted to the ocean’s surface, is now going underwater as well.

France’s oceanographic* institute said it was sending a deep-sea underwater robot to aid efforts.

“We are exploring and mobilising all options to bring the crew back safely,” OceanGate said in a statement. “Our entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families. We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to re-establish contact with the submersible. We are working toward the safe return of the crew members.”

Experts said the vessel has possibly surfaced and is waiting to be found, or has suffered a leak.

“Any submariner*/submersible deep divers know how unforgiving the Abyssal domain* is: going undersea is as, if not more, challenging than going into space from an engineering perspective,” said Associate Professor Eric Fusil, Director of the Shipbuilding Hub at the University of Adelaide.

Oxygen supplies on the submersible craft are expected to last until Thursday afternoon (Australian time).

Frank Owen, a former submarine escape and rescue project director with the Royal Australian Navy, said the bottled oxygen on board the Titan was now a “resource to be managed” and survival could depend on how the passengers “manage their own metabolism*”.

“When you panic you breathe faster, your heart rate increases and you generate more carbon dioxide,” Mr Owen said.

“If you slow down or sleep you will produce much less carbon dioxide.”

The Titan was directly over the wreck of the Titanic when it sent its last soundwave “ping”.

Assoc Prof Fusil said strong undersea currents could have caused the vessel to become entangled*.

“A wreck, such as the Titanic, can present tricky spots if coming too close, where the Titan could get trapped and struggle to free herself,” he said.

Missing Titanic sub: theories of what went wrong

GLOSSARY

submersible: a craft designed to travel underwater

a craft designed to travel underwater expeditions: organised journey for a particular purpose, including research

organised journey for a particular purpose, including research deployed: sent, moved, spread out, has put into action

sent, moved, spread out, has put into action scoured: searched, ranged across, looked carefully

searched, ranged across, looked carefully sonar: method or device for finding objects – especially underwater – by means of soundwaves, short for “sound navigation ranging”

method or device for finding objects – especially underwater – by means of soundwaves, short for “sound navigation ranging” oceanographic: relating to the science and study of the ocean

relating to the science and study of the ocean submariner: a sailor on a submarine

a sailor on a submarine Abyssal domain: large underwater plain on the deep ocean floor

large underwater plain on the deep ocean floor metabolism: a group of chemical reactions in the body that convert what you eat and drink into energy

a group of chemical reactions in the body that convert what you eat and drink into energy entangled: twisted or wrapped together, entwined, caught up together

QUICK QUIZ

The Titanic wreck sits how many metres beneath the surface of the water? Any area of how many sqkm has been scoured by search and rescue crews? How far off the coast of Newfoundland is the wreck? What is the precious resource that needs to be managed by the Titan crew? How long after launch on Sunday was contact with the vessel lost?

