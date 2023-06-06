Spell it out: Paris’ Champs-Elysees hosts mass ‘dictation’ event

news Reading level: green

Paris’ most famous street the Champs-Elysees was transformed into an open-air mass “dictation*” spellathon, pitting* thousands of France’s brainiest bookworms* against one another.

Revealing a very French love affair with words, over 50,000 children and adults applied to participate in the event, a world first, in which hopefuls attempt to transcribe* a text read aloud to them without making any mistakes.

Over 5000 applicants aged from 10 to 90 were chosen to participate in three sessions led by novelist Rachid Santaki.

With 1779 desks laid out on Paris’ most famous boulevard* each session, organisers tried to break the world record for a dictation spelling competition.

In the first round, an excerpt* from a French novel by renowned* writer Alphonse Daudet was read by journalist Augustin Trapenard.

The competition went beyond French literary classics, with a sport themed round read by rugby player Pierre Rabadan, and another with a contemporary flavour read by writer and journalist Katherine Pancol.

Marc-Antoine Jamet, president of the Champs-Elysees Committee which hosted the event, said it went beyond spelling.

“Dictation helps us to live together. It’s unifying,” he said.

Australia’s very own Prime Minister’s Spelling Bee will return in Term 3. Administered by Kids News, registrations open July 24.

More information and entry details will be announced at kidsnews.com.au

