The blob of phosphorescent* green liquid that appeared in Venice’s* Grand Canal* last weekend was caused by the chemical fluorescein.

Environmental officials confirmed the source of the discolouration after images on social media showed a bright patch of green around the famous Rialto Bridge*, near a popular dining area full of restaurants.

Fluorescein – a non-toxic* chemical – is primarily used to identify leaks in underwater building projects.

According to a CNN report, the high concentrations of fluorescein in the canal suggested it probably wasn’t the result of an accident.

Further test results are still to come and Italian police have launched an investigation into the incident.

It is the latest in a number of similar episodes in Italy in which protest groups have targeted monuments* with colours and dyes, Sky News reported.

It was only last month that environmental activists* used vegetable charcoal to turn the waters of Rome’s Trevi Fountain* black in a protest against fossil fuels, the report said, but no one has yet claimed responsibility for the latest chemical dump in Venice.

It is not the first time the city’s canals have changed colour. In I968 Argentinian artist Nicolás García Uriburu dyed the water with the same chemical used last week. Uriburu wanted to bring attention to ecological* issues and the relationship between nature and civilisation.

CLOSER TO HOME

Australia has its own bodies of water that change colour quite dramatically – although fortunately they are natural wonders and not the result of human polluters*. South Australia’s Blue Lake (Warwar) in Mount Gambier, which sits in the crater of the city’s maar volcano*, changes from blue to an intense deep turquoise blue every November until late February.

Victoria is meanwhile home to a number of astonishing pink lakes – it even has an area called Pink Lakes in the state’s largest protected park, the Murray Sunset National Park. There are four pink lakes within the park: Crosbie, Becking, Kenyon and Hardy.

The capital also has its own pink lake. Located under the Westgate Bridge in an industrial* part of Melbourne, the lake in the middle of the Westgate Park turns bright pink in certain conditions. And why pink? It’s related to the salt levels in the water.

The Parks Victoria site explains that roughly once a year, in a long enough dry spell, the water evaporates* enough to change from really salty to extremely salty. That change causes the algae* to produce pink salt-tolerant carotenoids* to survive the extreme conditions. When rain comes and dilutes* the water, the salt level drops, the algae stops producing the carotenoids and the pink colour disappears.

