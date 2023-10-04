We’ve been busy during the break improving the site for our readers

news Reading level: green

Kids News is celebrating the warmer weather with a spring clean of our site – yes, we’ve had a little makeover!

We’ve made a few key tweaks to make Kids News even easier to use.

Here are the key changes you will notice from Wednesday 4 October:

• The layout is cleaner;

• Index pages have been simplified;

• Our traffic light system for reading levels and content is now clearly signposted in the main menu bar on the homepage;

• Extra resources are readily available from the Education drop-down in the main menu bar

• We have organised the homepage so your favourite subject matter is even easier to find: There’s Special Features – current Kids News competitions and initiatives – followed by News, Editor’s Picks, Animals, Sport and Society & Culture;

• Each story’s Main Topic (Space, Environment etc) above each headline remains colour-coded – that’s so you can see at a glance if the reading level is Green (Easy), Orange (Intermediate) or Red (Complex);

• Editor’s Picks is a curated collection of news and features hand-picked by the editor

There will be more exciting features to come as we settle into Term 4.

We sincerely appreciate your patience if there are any technical issues as the site transitions late Wednesday afternoon – and if you have any feedback, questions or concerns, please get in touch with us at kidsnews@news.com.au

Kids News remains FREE to teachers, students and parents. A News in the Community initiative by News Corp Australia, Kids News exists to support universal childhood literacy because we’re for Australian kids.

