Australia’s most popular kids’ books of the past decade revealed

Funny stories rule with Aussie kids, an exclusive* roll of honour of children’s books shows.

The top 50 most popular kids’ books of the past decade have been revealed – and they are dominated by laugh-out-loud, cheeky reads.

Aussie author Andy Griffiths’ Treehouse series occupies the top six spots, with combined sales of more than 3.2 million books in Australia.

The Wimpy Kid series by US author Jeff Kinney, Australian comedian Anh Doh’s Weirdo series and three books by British comedian and author David Walliams also make the list, alongside JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series.

Griffiths, who is working on his 12th Treehouse book with illustrator Terry Denton, said the list, compiled by Nielsen BookScan, showed humour was key to getting kids into reading, especially amid the Covid-19 gloom.

“Even when you’re reading apparently silly and nonsensical* stuff your reading skills are getting better with every book that you finish,” he said.

Walliams, who has The World’s Worst Children, Gangsta Granny and Bad Dad on the list, said he was not surprised by the popularity of funny children’s books in Australia because Aussies were “well known for their naughty sense of humour”.

Griffiths and Walliams agreed funny books had another important role to play beyond encouraging kids to read.

“Life can be tough, and we all need to laugh as much as possible,” Walliams said. “Comedy bonds us together and makes us see the world upside down. Funny books make kids happy.”

Kinney, whose 15 Diary of a Wimpy Kid books make the list with almost 4.2 million combined sales, said “the more you read, the better your life will be”.

“Readers are always the most interesting people and they’re curious about the world,” he said. “And any types of books will do: nonfiction, fantasy, adventure, humour.

“Even better, the books you read can inspire you to tell your own stories. And everyone’s story deserves to be heard!”

The authors also urged children to look to the funny experiences in their own lives to write their own silly stories for the 2022 Kids News Short Story Competition.

“If something makes you laugh there is a good chance it will make others laugh too,” Walliams said.

“When writing a funny story, you can let your imagination run wild. Be as silly and surreal* as you can.”

Griffiths recommended kids use “the ordinary, everyday things going on around them as a prime source of humour and story ideas” rather than something completely imaginary.

“If you want to write a fantasy story, maybe start in your kitchen,” he suggested. “Your cat might be suddenly breathing flames out of its mouth and setting fire to the furniture.

“It’s all created for you there. You use the setting of your kitchen and the people around you and introduce the fantasy elements in an everyday, ordinary world.”

Griffiths said our Covid-19 lockdown experiences were also a “rich source of story ideas”.

“They have given us some unique close contact experiences with our family members. It could be ‘all the things my brother did to annoy me during lockdown’,” he said.

“Look in your own backyard, that’s a very good place to start.”

