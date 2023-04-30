short story competition Reading level: green

Ariana Fais has lots of books on her shelf but one takes pride of place.

It’s her own story, The Unexpected Friendship, which was published after she won the Kids News Short Story Competition a few years back as a Grade 2 student.

Now aged 11 and in Grade 5, Ariana is an avid writer of stories and poetry. She also loves to read a variety of books, including by Aussie authors Rhiannon Williams, Zana Fraillon, Anh Do and Andy Griffiths.

“I like a lot of things about their books. Sometimes I like the characters and descriptions and sometimes it’s really funny,” Ariana said.

As well as her Short Story Competition victory in 2020, Ariana was a runner-up in last year’s event. And she’s already tossing around new plot ideas for this year.

“I write a lot and when I grow up I want to be an author, I’ve always wanted that,” the Shelford Girls’ Grammar student said.

ABOUT THE SHORT STORY COMPETITION

The Kids News Short Story Competition runs from May 1 to 26 and is free to enter.

The competition has four age groups: Kindergarten to Year 2; Years 3-4; Years 5-6 and Years 7-9.

Stories must be between 250 and 750 words for students in Kindergarten to Year 4; and between 500 and 1000 words for students in Years 5 to 9.

A panel of judges, led by award-winning author Jackie French, will choose the winning entries, with the first prize winner in each age category scoring 10 copies of their short story published into a printed book with a personally designed cover.

For the first time, each age category winner will also receive a HarperCollins Children’s Books Mentorship, which will include personalised feedback on their story from the HarperCollins editorial team and the chance to quiz them about writing and publishing.

There are also prizes for one runner-up and three highly commended entries in each age group.

Teachers can submit their students’ entries using the online entry form below. A consent form, signed by the student’s parent or guardian, must be attached to the entry form and can also be found below.

The 2023 Kids News Short Story Competition opens at 9am (AEST) Monday, May 1, and closes at 4pm (AEST) Friday, May 26, 2023.

ENTER HERE: