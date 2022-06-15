short story competition Reading level: green

Panicking about social media and screens could be stopping parents from seeing the value of various platforms. While protecting your online presence is any parent’s priority No. 1, education experts point to social media’s creative merits compared to “boring” measures like NAPLAN. Children’s digital literacy* even means many of you have built a treasure trove* that’s ripe for repurposing* into those more traditional forms like short stories, plays, poetry and screenplays.

Deakin University senior lecturer in curriculum Dr Lucinda McKnight called NAPLAN tasks “dead writing” and says kids are “researching … all the time” on social media, calling their content a “massive goldmine” of ideas.

If your parents always start with fears and risks when discussing social media at home, she suggested asking them to give you a chance to show them why you love it. And with the annual Kids News Short Story Competition currently open for entries, McKnight said all the budding authors out there should consider everything you produce on social media as “a form of writing that (you) can use for inspiration for other types of writing”.

“They’re thinking about what they love … and curating* quirky things they’re curious about,” she said. “Whether it be beautiful sunsets or funny things in their lives, they’re taking photos … making montages*, putting together dream jobs or tallest buildings in the world or what it would be like to wake up as a new Marvel superhero.

“Everything that they’re participating in they can switch around creatively: what are the silly videos that cats would make of humans?”

Genres like “the explainer” are full of story potential, while filters can help refine heroes and villains and characters can be created and defined simply by the emojis they choose.

“It might be a parent or an older person choosing all the inappropriate emojis, getting them all wrong and making it a humorous piece of writing like that,” Dr McKnight said.

Best-selling children’s author and comedian Oliver Phommavanh’s novel Don’t Follow Vee has the young protagonist* tracked by 100,000 followers via her mum’s Instagram account. The fun really starts when Vee tries sabotaging* her profile but becomes a new internet sensation instead.

“It’s our job to get our characters into uncomfortable, embarrassing, squirmy, cringe-y situations,” Phommavanh said.

He added that social media offers endless scope to ask, “How can you get the character in trouble, how can we get them into more trouble – what could go wrong?”

Like Dr McKnight, he is intrigued by the rise “the expert”, particularly in digital subcultures*.

“Hang out with these people who love sneakers and hear their stories,” Phommavanh said.

“Maybe it’s their first pair … maybe they have a favourite basketballer or favourite rapper and they want to wear their shoes – there’s always some kind of connection to things.”

Avid short story writer Scarlett Bullock, 11, loves TikTok’s draft function, which allows her to store content she hasn’t posted but “might be able to develop”.

“They’re like memories to me,” the year 6 Manly Village Public School student said. “I can see videos from when I was in year 3 and I find that hilarious.”

TikTok currently boasts around a billion users and Scarlett cites the platform as a primary source of inspiration right alongside books.

“So many other people have so many ideas,” she said. “There’s bound to be something that catches your eye and inspires you to draw, read or write something.”

A fan of thrillers and mysteries, these are also the kind of stories Scarlett likes to write – which she still does the old fashioned way.

“If I decide that I want to write a story, I grab my little journal and my notepad and I write down some ideas in my notepad and go on with writing the story,” she said.

Entries for the Kids News Short Story Competition are open until 28 June. Find the 2022 Short Story Competition entry form HERE

MINE CRAFT

Ask your parents and teachers for help making the most of your social content by showing you how it can work across other mediums. Here are Dr McKnight’s top tips to help get you started.

Writing is social, so think about the audience you’re writing for and what effect you want to achieve

Start with what you love

Consider what makes people curious

Be brave and experiment with ideas

Ensure you have a simple, foolproof system for finding all your great ideas again

Use layering across platforms to tell different aspects of the story to different audiences

Try using a series structure to tell a story, as in a YouTube video series

Share your creations safely and get audience feedback

Have fun

The internet’s endless hunger for compelling* content will create new career pathways, so dip a toe in user experience writing, virtual reality scriptwriting, rolling news blogs, podcasts … the list goes on

GLOSSARY

literacy: as well as the ability to read and write, literacy refers to having knowledge and ability in a certain area

as well as the ability to read and write, literacy refers to having knowledge and ability in a certain area trove: a special or valuable collection of something

a special or valuable collection of something repurposing: finding a new use for something, adapting, adjusting

finding a new use for something, adapting, adjusting curating: carefully choosing, organising and presenting something

carefully choosing, organising and presenting something montages: series of images, moving or still, edited together to create an unbroken sequence

series of images, moving or still, edited together to create an unbroken sequence protagonist: the central character in a story

the central character in a story sabotaging: ruining, damaging or destroying something on purpose

ruining, damaging or destroying something on purpose subcultures: groups of people that have something in particular in common

groups of people that have something in particular in common compelling: exciting and interesting and making you want to watch or listen

EXTRA READING

Enter the 2022 Short Story Competition

Have you read these Aussie kids’ favourites?

Short Story Comp 2021 winners revealed

Why Aussie kids love audio books

QUICK QUIZ

How might emojis be useful in short story writing? What social media platform does Vee’s mum use in the Phommavanh’s novel Don’t Follow Vee? Phommavanh suggests social media offers endless scope for what? What does Scarlett love about the TikTok draft function? What does Scarlett do when she decides she wants to write a story?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Write a story

What is the most “uncomfortable, embarrassing, squirmy, cringe-y” situation you can think of?

Write a description of this situation. Your purpose is to make your reader as uncomfortable, embarrassed and/or cringe-y as possible.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

2. Extension

How would you convince parents that social media can help you to learn and be more creative? Create something – an advertisement, written argument, song lyrics, poster, whatever you want – that will help them understand what Dr McKnight is trying to say.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Visual Communication Design

VCOP ACTIVITY

Imaginative dialogue

Imagine you were there during the event being discussed in the article, or for the interview.

Create a conversation between two characters from the article – you may need or want to include yourself as one of the characters. Don’t forget to try to use facts and details from the article to help make your dialogue as realistic as possible.

Go through your writing and highlight any punctuation you have used in green. Make sure you carefully check the punctuation used for the dialogue and ensure you have opened and closed the speaking in the correct places.