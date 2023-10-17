Brought to you by Newscorp Australia

50 years in 50 photos: A visual history of Sydney Opera House

Olivia Harris, October 17, 2023 7:00PM Kids News

The huge crowd outside Sydney Opera House for band Crowded House's final farewell concert is just one of 50 images that help tell the special story of the first 50 years of arguably Australia’s foremost architectural masterpiece. media_cameraThe huge crowd outside Sydney Opera House for band Crowded House's final farewell concert is just one of 50 images that help tell the special story of the first 50 years of arguably Australia’s foremost architectural masterpiece.

Historic performances, royal visits and an Olympic Games — the Sydney Opera House has seen it all. As this UNESCO World Heritage site celebrates its 50th birthday, we take a journey through the photo albums to revisit some of its most iconic moments.  

Danish Architect Joern Utzon in 1962 with his model of the Sydney Opera House. July 96 p/r /architect media_camera1. Danish architect* Joern Utzon in 1962 with his model of the Sydney Opera House. Utzon won a 1956 design competition for the Opera House out of 223 entries from 28 countries. Picture: News Corp Australia
media_camera2. Bennelong Point in 1962, the site earmarked* for the Opera House. The project was expected to take four years, but took 10,000 workers 14 years to complete the ambitious* design. Picture: Sydney Opera House Trust
1960s : Sydney Opera House under construction in the 1960s, included in 2002 Richard Weston book "Utzon". Picture: Supplied media_camera3. Construction gets underway at the Sydney Opera House. The design features 1 million Swedish roof tiles and could comfortably sit seven A380s wing-to-wing on the site. Picture: Supplied
media_camera4. Construction in 1966. The original cost was estimated at around $7 million, but blew out to $102 million and was mainly funded by a State Lottery. Picture: National Archives* of Australia
MUST CREDIT: Courtesy: Sydney Opera House... Paul Robeson performing at the Sydney Opera House construction site 09/11/1960. Picture: Courtesy: Sydney Opera House media_camera5. In 1960, Paul Robeson became the first person to perform at the Sydney Opera House, climbing the scaffolding* and singing Ol’ Man River* to the workers as they ate lunch. Picture: Sydney Opera House
media_camera6. Almost a month before the Opera House was declared officially open, the Australian Opera performed its first production of Sergei Prokofiev’s War and Peace* on the brand new stage. Picture: Opera Australia
1973 : Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by the crowd on arrival at Sydney Airport in 1973. The Queen is in Australia to open the Sydney Opera House. Pic News Ltd. Royals Historical Picture: Photo File media_camera7. On October 20 1973, Queen Elizabeth II* was greeted by huge crowds to commemorate* the official opening of the Sydney Opera House. Picture: News Corp Australia
media_camera8. Later that year, The Australian Ballet made their debut on the Opera House stage with Peggy van Praagh’s production of The Sleeping Beauty. Picture: The Australian Ballet Archives
media_camera9. American performer Sammy Davis Jr., Australia’s greatest opera star Joan Sutherland and Scottish comedian Billy Connolly were just some of the early stars to grace the stage. Picture: Sydney Opera House Trust
Comedian and actor Barry Humphries as Dame Edna Everage, wears a hat with an Australian touch at Royal Ascot race meeting in England, 15/06/1976. The hat shows the Sydney Opera House rising above the waves of the Harbour. media_camera10. Comedian and actor Barry Humphries wears a hat featuring the Opera House at Royal Ascot* in England, 1976. Picture: News Corp Australia
1980 IFBB Mr Olympia Competition media_camera11. Arnold Schwarzenegger*, left, competes on stage during the Mr Olympia professional bodybuilding competition at the Sydney Opera House in 1980, in which he won his last title. Picture: Bob Finlayson
Charles Diana Sydney media_camera12. Prince Charles* and Diana, Princess of Wales*, visited hoards of people packed on the steps of the Opera House during their royal tour in 1983. Picture: Tim Graham/Getty Images
NWN Library media_camera13. Model and actor, Elle Macpherson, on the catwalk at the Wool Spectacular Fashion Show at the Sydney Opera House in the 1980s. Picture: News Corp Australia
Pope John Paul II (Two) takes to the water in a boat on Sydney Harbour in 1986, during his Australian tour. media_camera14. Pope John Paul II* gets a view from the water on Sydney Harbour during his Australian tour in 1986. Picture: supplied
1990 file photo of Nelson Mandela at Sydney Opera House. F/L Picture: Barry Mckinnon media_camera15. In 1990, South African leader Nelson Mandela* – recently freed after 27 years in prison – gave a speech of forgiveness to a crowd of 40,000 on the Opera House’s Monumental Steps. Picture: Barry McKinnon
Opera singer Dame Joan Sutherland at her final concert in Sydney, at the Sydney Opera House, 02/10/1990. media_camera16. Opera singer Dame Joan Sutherland* at her final concert at the Sydney Opera House. Picture: supplied
Huge crowd outside Sydney Opera House for band Crowded House's last farewell concert. band/crowded/house /Crowds media_camera17. 1996 saw 100,000 people cram onto the forecourt for rock group Crowded House’s* final farewell concert. Picture: Matthew Munro
Cows in forecourt of Sydney Opera House, launching 1997 Royal Easter Show. Animals / Cattle media_camera18. From crowds to cows as the Royal Easter Show gave VIP* access to its animal guests. Picture: Jeff Darmanin
media_camera19. Pop legend Michael Jackson* attracted huge crowds during his 1996 Australian tour. Picture: Grant Turner
NOVEMBER 9, 1999 : Dancer Justine Summers, principal ballerina with Australian Ballet during break in rehearsals at Sydney Opera House, 09/11/99. Pic Pip Blackwood. F/L media_camera20. Dancer Justine Summers, principal ballerina* with the Australian Ballet, during a break in rehearsals at the Sydney Opera House in 1999. Picture: Pip Blackwood
APRIL, 1999 : Dancers competing during 1999 NSW Dancesport Championships held outdoors at Sydney Opera House, 04/99. People / Dancing media_camera21. Dancers competing during the 1999 NSW Dancesport Championships held outdoors at the Sydney Opera House. Picture: supplied
DECEMBER 31, 1999 : Sydney Opera House & Harbour Bridge light up as fireworks explode during new millennium celebrations on Sydney Harbour 31/12/99. Pic Nick Cubbin. NSW / New Year's Eve / 2000 media_camera22. Happy New Millennium*! Sydney Opera House and the Harbour Bridge light up with their iconic fireworks to welcome in the new era. Picture: Nick Cubbin
28May2000. On a day where more than one hundred and fifty thousand people crossed the Sydney Harbour Bridge as a sign of reconciliation an unidentified organization has the word 'sorry' written in the sky above the Sydney Opera House during the Corroboree 2000 celebrations, Australia.(AP Photo/Rob Griffith) media_camera23. During the Corroboree* 2000 celebrations, on a day where more than 150,000 people marched across the Sydney Harbour Bridge in support of Reconciliation, the word “Sorry” appeared in the sky above the sails. Picture: Rob Griffith/AP
Samantha Riley holds the torch above the Sydney Opera House Sept 15 2000 - Olympic Torch Relay - Pic Mark/Williams torchbearer sport swimming media_camera24. Olympic swimmer Samantha Riley* holds the Olympic torch* at the top of the Opera House in September 2000. Picture: Mark Williams
swim section media_camera25. Competitors in action in the swim section of the Women’s Triathlon, with the Opera House in the background during the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games. Picture: Adam Pretty/Allsport
media_camera26. Dancers Amber Scott and Patrick Thaiday dance atop the sails of the Opera House as the Australian Ballet heralds its 50th anniversary year in 2012. Picture: Jess Bialek
Sydney Opera House personnel inspect the slogan "No War" painted on one of the sails Mar 18, 2003. Protesters daubed the slogan shortly before the announcement Australian troops would join any U.S.-led military strike to disarm Iraq. (AP PicDan/Peled) demonstrations nsw graffiti vandalism buildings media_camera27. Protesters painted “NO WAR” on the sails of the Opera House shortly before the announcement that Australian troops would join any US-led military strike to disarm Iraq* in March 2003. Picture: Dan Peled/AP
British Royals Attend Reception At Admiralty House media_camera28. Queen Elizabeth II and Australian Prime Minister John Howard* pose for a photograph on the front lawn of Admiralty House after a Commonwealth Day reception in 2006. Picture: Will Burgess/Getty Images
Sydney Opera House Staff Inspect Tiles On Iconic Landmark Sails As Part Of Building Maintenance media_camera29. In June 2007, the Sydney Opera House was included on the UNESCO* World Heritage* List as a “masterpiece* of human creativity, not only in the 20th century but in the history of humankind.” Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Pope Benedict XVI waves to the huge crowds lining the streets of Sydney as his motorcade passes the Sydney Opera House as it makes it's way to St Mary's Cathederal in Sydney, Thursday, July 17, 2008. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING media_camera30. Pope Benedict XVI* waves to the huge crowds lining the streets of Sydney as his motorcade* passes the Sydney Opera House in 2008. Picture: Dean Lewis/AAP
Red Dust Storm Hits Sydney, Australia media_camera31. In 2009, the Opera House looked like it had landed on Mars as red dust from Central Australia was carried by high winds, causing chaos and confusion across Sydney. Picture: James D. Morgan/Getty Images
Christopher Arnold-Hall media_camera32. Christopher Hall and his daughter Alexis Arnold-Hall, 9, have perfected the lift in the famous scene from the 1980s hit film Dirty Dancing. They performed it as part of the 50th celebrations at the Sydney Opera House. Picture: Jonathan Ng
US talk show TV host Oprah Winfrey with guests Terri Irwin and children Bindi and Robert, wife and children of late crocodile hunter Steve, with snakes from their Australia Zoo in Queensland, on stage during morning taping of episode of her show at the Opera House in Sydney. media_camera33. US talk show TV host Oprah Winfrey used the forecourt to film an episode of her show, featuring Terri Irwin and children Bindi and Robert, with snakes from Australia Zoo. Picture: Adam Taylor
Australian actor Hugh Jackman makes his aerial entrance on a flying-fox (zipline) from the roof of the Opera House during the filming of 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' at the Sydney Opera House on December 14, 2010. Action star Jackman, age 42, hurt his right eye as he crash landed onto the TV queen's stage over the heads of 6,000 fans. AFP PHOTO / Torsten BLACKWOOD media_camera34. Actor Hugh Jackman also made a flying visit for Oprah’s event, alongside fellow Aussie stars Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Russell Crowe and Olivia Newton-John. Picture: Torsten Blackwood/AFP
Big Dance 2014 media_camera35. Over 2000 participants in Sydney performed a choreographed* dance simultaneously with participants in London and Glasgow during the Big Dance 2014. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Â© Joseph Mayers media_camera36. In 2015, DanceRites was premiered at the Homeground Festival as a new national Indigenous dance competition. Picture: Joseph Mayers
Supplied Entertainment Stephen Hawking hologram presents in Sydney media_camera37. 2015 saw renowned cosmologist Stephen Hawking* appear on the stage as a hologram*, presenting on theoretical physics* to a packed audience. Picture: Prudence Upton
media_camera38. After a secondment* with the Australian Army, Prince Harry speaks with keen members of the public during a visit to the Sydney Opera House in 2015. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP
media_camera39. Songlines 2016 was a project that, for the first time, illuminated the Opera House sails with artworks by six Indigenous artists. Picture: Destinations NSW
media_camera40. A lucky audience was treated to an intimate solo performance by Prince in the Concert Hall as part of his Piano and Microphone Tour of Australia. The singer died two months later. Picture: Justine Walpole
The Australian Ballet 'Swan Lake' Rehearsal media_camera41. The Australian Ballet takes to the stage for their iconic* performance of Swan Lake. Picture: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
media_camera42. In 2017, The Australian Chamber Orchestra performed the world premiere of its live cinematic production, Mountain. It went on to become the highest-ever-grossing homegrown documentary in Australian cinemas. Picture: Maria Boyadgis
media_camera43. The Black Summer fires of 2019-2020 saw a blanket of smoke haze descend on Sydney Harbour, enveloping the Bridge and Opera House. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP
media_camera44. A 2020 rendered image shows what the new Concert Hall of the Sydney Opera House will look like after the biggest upgrade in its 46-year history, an upgrade that started in January that year. Picture: Dean Lewis/AAP
media_camera45. Just two months later, in March 2020 the Opera House was forced to shut for the global Covid-19 pandemic. In keeping with theatre tradition, “ghost lights” were installed. Not just for practical reasons, these lights ensure any resident ghosts are able to play on stage without disturbing props. Picture: Daniel James Boud
Sydney Opera House Lights Up Ahead of 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Host Announcement media_camera46. The sails are lit up with Sam Kerr in anticipation of hosting the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Picture: Jason McCawley/Getty Images
Sydney Welcomes The World To Celebrate LGBTQIA+ For Sydney WorldPride 2023 media_camera47. 1000 Sydneysiders united on the steps of the Sydney Opera House to form a giant Progress Flag to launch Sydney WorldPride 2023 and commemorate the 44th anniversary of the first Sydney Mardi Gras. Picture: James D. Morgan/Getty Images
Supplied Editorial media_camera48. A Sydney Symphony Orchestra concert on July 20, 2022, marks the reopening of the newly-refurbished Concert Hall. Picture: Daniel Boud
Australia Reacts To The Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II media_camera49. An image of the late Queen Elizabeth II is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House on September 10, 2022, following the monarch’s death at the age of 96. She made six visits to the Opera House in her lifetime, the last in 2006. Picture: Jenny Evans/Getty Images
Sydney Opera House Kicks Off Month-Long 50th Anniversary Celebrations media_camera50. Eileen Kramer, 108, a former Australian Ballet dancer and choreographer*, takes part in the 50th anniversary celebrations. The Sydney Opera House is celebrating five decades with a month-long program of music, dance, theatre and art. Picture: Don Arnold/WireImage

GLOSSARY

  • architect: person who designs new buildings and is responsible for how they are built
  • earmarked: reserved, set aside, identified, kept for a particular purpose
  • ambitious: difficult, demanding, challenging, hard
  • construction: building or making something
  • archives: both the place that holds records and the collections of historic information themselves
  • scaffolding: the raised structure that supports workers and materials during work on a building
  • Ol’ Man River: a show tune from the 1927 musical Show Boat with music by Jerome Kern and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II – the musical was made into a film on 1936
  • Sergei Prokofiev: Russian composer, pianist and conductor (1891-1953)
  • War and Peace: Prokofiev’s opera is based on Russian novelist Leo Tolstoy’s iconic 1869 novel of the same name
  • Queen Elizabeth II: Elizabeth II was Britain’s longest reigning monarch, assuming the title of Queen in 1952 and serving until her death on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96
  • commemorate: officially remember an important event or individual by holding a special event or ceremony
  • Royal Ascot: a major social and sporting event for Britain’s upper-class, Royal Ascot began with the Gold Cup in 1807, Ascot’s oldest surviving race
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger: Austrian-born American bodybuilder, Hollywood actor and politician
  • Prince Charles: formerly the Prince of Wales, Charles ascended the British throne and was crowned King Charles II on May 5, 2023, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II the previous September
  • Diana, Princess of Wales: Charles’ first wife and the mother of his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, Diana died in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997, the year after she and Charles divorced
  • Elle Macpherson: arguably Australia’s first global supermodel, she became a household name in the 1980s
  • Pope John Paul II: Born in Poland, he was head of the Roman Catholic Church from 1978 until his death in 2005 and the first non-Italian pope in 455 years
  • Nelson Mandela: South African anti-apartheid activist and politician who served as president of South Africa from 1994-99 and died in 2013 at the age of 95
  • Dame Joan Sutherland: highly decorated, renowned Sydney-born operatic soprano (1926-2010)
  • Crowded House: a very popular 1980s rock band formed in Melbourne and whose original members were New Zealand singer-songwriter Neil Finn and Australians drummer Paul Hester and bassist Nick Seymour
  • VIP: stands for very important person but is used to describe anyone or anything given special star treatment
  • Michael Jackson: known as the King of Pop, the singer, dancer and songwriter was an iconic figure of popular culture during his lifetime (1958-2009)
  • principal ballerina: highest ranked ballerina within a professional ballet company
  • millennium: a period of 1000 years, so the year 2000 was the start of the new millennium
  • Corroboree: a meeting of Indigenous Australians that usually includes traditional music and dancing
  • Olympic torch: the torch relay heralds the start of the Olympic Games and symbolises the positive, peaceful values of the Games
  • Samantha Riley: the champion swimmer won three Olympic medals across the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games
  • war in Iraq: also known as the second Gulf War, the Iraq War (2003-2011) began when a US-led coalition of armed forces including Australia’s invaded Iraq to overthrow Saddam Hussein
  • John Howard: Australia’s 25th and second-longest serving prime minister between 1996-2007
  • UNESCO: United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, a UN agency promoting international co-operation in education, sciences, culture, communication and information
  • heritage: the history, traditions and practices of a particular country, society or group
  • masterpiece: a creation of great skill and significance, an important work of art in any field
  • Pope Benedict XVI: the German-born head of the Roman Catholic Church from 2005 until his resignation in 2013 and died in the Vatican City in 2022
  • motorcade: slow-moving formal procession of cars and other vehicles carrying dignitaries and other VIPs
  • choreographed: planned, composed, arranged combination of movements to be performed in a dance
  • Stephen Hawking: the brilliant British theoretical physicist, cosmologist and author whose work influenced ideas about the origin of the universe (1942-2018)
  • hologram: special type of photograph or image made with a laser so that the subject looks solid and three-dimensional
  • theoretical physics: field of physics dedicated to coming up with mathematical explanations for natural events
  • secondment: a temporary assignment, when someone works somewhere else instead of in their usual role
  • Prince: American singer, songwriter, musician and producer (1958-2016)
  • choreographer: someone who invents the movements for a ballet or other dance and tells the dancers how to perform them

EXTRA READING

QUICK QUIZ

  1. How many times did Queen Elizabeth II visit the Sydney Opera House?
  2. Who performed an intimate concert at the Opera House just two months before his death?
  3. Who was Nelson Mandela?
  4. Which non-native animal is the only one that appears in this gallery of iconic moments at the Opera House?
  5. When and why were “ghost lights” installed at the Opera House?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES
1. Iconic moments in history
As you can see in the gallery of photos included in this Kids News story, there have been some amazing moments in time that involve this spectacular piece of architecture.

Choose your favourite photo in the fifty year history of the Opera House and answer the following questions:

1. Who is in the photo?

2. What year was it taken?

3. What moment was being celebrated?

4. How does the Sydney Opera House feature?

5. Why is it significant to you?

6. What do you like about this photo the most?

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity
Curriculum Links: English, History, Visual Arts, Personal and Social, Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension
Thinking of current world events and imagining things happening in the future, what would you like to see happen next involving the Sydney Opera House? It could be a concert, a famous person visiting, a projection or something else you can come up with.

Write the caption to appear below the image that you are wanting to portray.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity
Curriculum Links: English, Visual Arts, Personal and Social, Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY
Imaginative dialogue
Imagine you were there for one of the 50 events pictured in the gallery.

Create a conversation between two of the people in your chosen photo – you may need or want to include yourself as one of them. Don’t forget to try to use facts and details from the picture’s caption and the extra information in the glossary to help make your dialogue as realistic as possible.

Go through your writing and highlight any punctuation you have used in green. Make sure you carefully check the punctuation used for the dialogue and ensure you have opened and closed the speaking in the correct places.

