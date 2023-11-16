Year 7 students question Education Minister on ocean swim ban

society and culture Reading level: green

Year 7 students in South Australia visited The Advertiser* newspaper on Wednesday and got the chance to be journalists for the day, interviewing Education Minister* Blair Boyer about the recent decision to ban* kids from ocean-based surfing and swimming lessons.

The Pembroke School children asked the tough questions*, forcing Mr Boyer to reveal he wasn’t consulted* by the Education Department on the ban.

Gabby was first to grill the minister* and asked him why she and her classmates were not allowed to swim in the ocean.

“That’s a very good question and we are currently doing what I hope will be a very quick review that is going to give us some advice around whether or not we can get kids in the public system* back into the water,” Mr Boyer replied.

“Which is what I’d like to see, and the Premier (Peter Malinauskas) said he would like to see.”

Mr Boyer said he was feeling “positive and hopeful” the decision would be overturned* and kids could get back on the beach as soon as possible.

Maggie asked Mr Boyer how soon they would be able to get back in the sea.

“Very soon is my hope, it could be as soon as next week,” he said.

“We’re trying to have access as quickly and swiftly as we can to make sure things are in place to get kids back in the water because I think we can all agree, you’ve got to have that practice particularly in South Australia because we all spend a hell of a lot of time at the beach.

“Hopefully this summer will be a hot one and we’re going to spend time at the beach and we all get the skills we need to do it safely.”

Ruby then asked Mr Boyer if he agreed with the department’s decision to ban students from swimming.

“We should have been informed so we had the opportunity to put input* into it, let me put it that way,” Mr Boyer said.

“But we worked as fast as we could to review it.”

