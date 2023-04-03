Black hole with 33 billion times mass of sun detected using gravitational lensing

space Reading level: green

The “biggest ever” black hole has been detected by astronomers* using a new technique, opening up “tantalising*” possibilities for space exploration.

The findings – akin* to something straight out of a sci-fi film – by the Royal Astronomical Society show that the ultramassive black hole* is more than 30 billion times the mass of the Sun, and sits in a supergiant* galaxy* about 2.7 billion light years from Earth, ABC News reported.

The discovery, which is at a scale rarely seen by astronomers, has been described as “extremely exciting” by the team of scientists from Durham University in the United Kingdom and Germany’s Max Planck Institute leading the project, opening up new opportunities for black hole research and understanding.

Sitting at the centre of a galaxy known as Abell 1201, the discovery is a remarkable achievement given an innovative* technique known as gravitational lensing was successfully employed, which uses a nearby galaxy as a giant magnifying glass to bend the light from an object at a further distance.

This enabled* scientists to closely examine how light is bent by a black hole inside a galaxy billions of light years from Earth. Supercomputer* simulations* combined with high-resolution imagery taken by the Hubble Space Telescope* were then able to determine the size of the black hole.

Observational cosmologist* and lead study author Dr James Nightingale explained: “This particular black hole, which is roughly 30 billion times the mass of our sun, is one of the biggest ever detected and on the upper limit of how large we believe black holes can theoretically* become, so it is an extremely exciting discovery.

“Most of the biggest black holes that we know about are in an active state, where matter pulled in close to the black hole heats up and releases energy in the form of light, X-rays, and other radiation,” he added.

“However, gravitational lensing makes it possible to study inactive black holes, something not currently possible in distant galaxies. This approach could let us detect many more black holes beyond our local universe and reveal how these exotic objects evolved further back in cosmic time.”

The finding is significant as it “opens up the tantalising possibility that astronomers can discover far more inactive and ultramassive black holes than previously thought” and “investigate how they grew so large,” according to the news release.

It comes off the back of discoveries made two decades ago by fellow Durham University astronomer, Alastair Edge, who was the first to notice a giant arc of a gravitational lens* when reviewing images of a galaxy.

According to NASA, “A black hole is an area of such immense gravity that nothing – not even light – can escape from it”. Once inside a black hole’s event horizon*, matter will be torn apart into its smallest subatomic components.

The closest black hole to Earth is a stellar mass black hole just 1600 light-years away called Gaia BH1.

Several historical studies of the space phenomenon have found that black holes do not pose a threat to Earth as no black hole is close enough to the solar system.

GLOSSARY

astronomers: people who studies the Universe and everything in it, including planets, stars, galaxies, comets, and black holes

people who studies the Universe and everything in it, including planets, stars, galaxies, comets, and black holes tantalising: presenting something desirable to the view but continually keeping it out of reach

presenting something desirable to the view but continually keeping it out of reach akin: similar in kind or spirit; alike

similar in kind or spirit; alike ultramassive black hole: the most massive objects in the universe, at between 10bn and 40bn times the mass of the Sun

the most massive objects in the universe, at between 10bn and 40bn times the mass of the Sun supergiant: something that is extremely large; especially : a star of very great intrinsic luminosity and enormous size

something that is extremely large; especially : a star of very great intrinsic luminosity and enormous size galaxy: a huge collection of gas, dust, and billions of stars and their solar systems

a huge collection of gas, dust, and billions of stars and their solar systems innovative: the introduction of something new: a new idea, method, or device

the introduction of something new: a new idea, method, or device enabled: to make able; give power, means, competence, or ability

to make able; give power, means, competence, or ability supercomputer: a computer that works thousands of times faster than the best desktop personal computer

a computer that works thousands of times faster than the best desktop personal computer simulations: a way of seeing a thing happen without it actually taking place in the same way

a way of seeing a thing happen without it actually taking place in the same way Hubble Space Telescope: a large telescope launched into orbit by space shuttle Discovery on April 24, 1990. Hubble orbits about 535 kilometers above Earth

a large telescope launched into orbit by space shuttle Discovery on April 24, 1990. Hubble orbits about 535 kilometers above Earth observational cosmologist: someone who studies the structure, the evolution and the origin of the universe through observation, using instruments such as telescopes

someone who studies the structure, the evolution and the origin of the universe through observation, using instruments such as telescopes theoretically: a reasonable, widely accepted explanation for why something happens

a reasonable, widely accepted explanation for why something happens gravitational lens: occurs when a massive celestial body — such as a galaxy cluster — causes a sufficient curvature of spacetime for the path of light around it to be visibly bent, as if by a lens

occurs when a massive celestial body — such as a galaxy cluster — causes a sufficient curvature of spacetime for the path of light around it to be visibly bent, as if by a lens event horizon: the spherical outer boundary of a black hole loosely considered to be its ‘surface’

QUICK QUIZ

What innovative technique did astronomers use to discover the ‘biggest ever’ black hole? How big is it estimated to be? Name the galaxy the black hole is sitting in the centre of. Why is this finding significant? What happens to matter once inside a black hole’s event horizon?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

Black Hole Phenomenon

What could be some possible reasons as to why this black hole grew so large? How do you imagine the size of something 30 billion times the mass of the sun?

“A black hole is an area of such immense gravity that nothing – not even light – can escape from it.”

What would that mean if a spacecraft or astronaut accidentally crossed over one?

Write 3 questions you have about the discovery of this giant black hole;

–

–

–

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Critical and creative thinking

2. Extension

If you had to give the discovery of this new, giant, black hole, a name, what would you call it?

Write your name and explanation of why you called it that.

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science

VCOP ACTIVITY

Black Hole News

On the homepage of Kids News you can see snippets of the latest articles. These snippets are short descriptions. They give you some information but encourage you to click to learn more. A summary asks you to take a large amount of information and compress it down to smaller format to tell you what it’s all about without all the extra information.

Use the article to summarise what a black hole is and why this discovery is exciting.

Compare it to the short description on the Kids News homepage for the article and see how the information differs. What do you notice about how the short description is written to try and draw you in? List other examples of when short descriptions, or teasers, might be used to draw you in.