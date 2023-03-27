Clues from ancient Ryugu asteroid suggest life originated in space

space Reading level: orange

Samples of dust recovered from an ancient* asteroid suggest that a key element for life on our planet might have come from space.

The Ryugu asteroid is about 180 million miles from Earth and is estimated to be about 4.6 billion years old.

In 2019 a Japanese probe, Hayabusa2, made history when it landed on its surface and gathered about 5g of grit and dust.

Those grains have now been found to contain uracil, a compound found in RNA – the substance that copies and ferries genetic information* inside our cells, allowing the production of proteins and therefore enabling life itself.

Uracil is one of four “nucleobases*” that are strung, a little like beads on a necklace, along each RNA strand. They can be thought of as letters, with different sequences forming the codes that produce different proteins.

The nucleobases needed to form both RNA and DNA* have been detected before in meteorites that have crashed to Earth, giving rise to the theory that similar collisions in the distant past contributed to the original emergence of genetic material here.

It is possible, however, that those earlier results were the result of contamination* from Earth’s environment.

However, the Ryugu samples, which date from about the time that the Earth was forming, should be pristine*.

“The findings suggest that nucleobases, such as uracil, have an extraterrestrial* origin and were delivered to Earth by carbon-rich meteorites,” the research team said.

If the molecules that make up RNA and DNA are found in rocks from space there may also be implications for the distribution of life across the wider universe.

During the Earth’s formation, elements and compounds with low boiling points as well as many organic molecules would not have been present. Many of them, including water, may have been delivered later, via meteorite strikes.

The researchers also found vitamin B3, which is important for metabolism*, in the Ryugu samples.

Hayabusa2, which was about the size of a large refrigerator, was launched from Japan in December 2014 and took almost four years to reach the asteroid, which measures just over 800m across.

In 2019 it landed twice on Ryugu, fired metal bullets into its surface to break it up and retrieved sub-surface matter.

The space capsule carrying the samples from Ryugu returned to Earth, landing in the South Australian outback.

“Since the Hayabusa2 spacecraft collected two samples directly from asteroid Ryugu and delivered them to Earth in sealed capsules, contamination can be ruled out,” said Professor Yasuhiro Oba, of Hokkaido University in Japan, who led the research.

His team extracted the uracil and B3 molecules by soaking particles from Ryugu in hot water. They were identified using a technique known as liquid chromatography* coupled with high-resolution mass spectrometry*.

The findings were published in Nature Communications.

This story was originally published by The Times and is reproduced here with permission.

