After spending five months in space working on what has been hailed* another “giant leap for all of humanity”, NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 splashed down safely to Earth on Saturday.

The SpaceX Dragon Endurance capsule carried Koichi Wakata of Japan, Russian cosmonaut* Anna Kikina, and NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, who spent 157 days orbiting Earth aboard the International Space Station (ISS)*.

On their return, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said: “Welcome home, Crew-5! This international crew has been conducting critical science experiments and technology demonstrations on the ISS that will help prepare us for future deep space missions and pave the way for our return to the Moon.

“Each advancement these explorers make is not an achievement for one, but a giant leap for all of humanity*.”

The crew members had travelled an incredible 107,146,150km during their mission and completed 2512 orbits around our planet, before splashing down safely off the coast of Tampa in Florida.

According to NASA, they also tested hydroponic* and aeroponic* techniques to grow plants without using soil, released Uganda and Zimbabwe’s first satellites, studied how liquids move in a container in simulated* lunar* gravity to generate data to improve Moon rover designs, and tested a system to produce some nutrients* from yoghurt, kefir, and a yeast-based drink. The astronauts even grew dwarf tomatoes in space.

This was the first spaceflight for Mann, Cassada, and Kikina, while Wakata has logged an impressive 505 days in space over his five flights.

This was the second flight of the Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance by the Crew-3 astronauts on its maiden voyage*.

Before its next flight, Endurance will return to SpaceX’s Dragon Lair in Florida for inspection and processing of data.

The Crew-5 flight is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, which aims to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation to and from the ISS and low-Earth orbit*.

Among other things, this program is helping NASA prepare for human exploration of the Moon and Mars.

GLOSSARY

hailed: to greet with enthusiastic approval

to greet with enthusiastic approval cosmonaut: a Russian space traveller

a Russian space traveller International Space Station (ISS): a multi-nation construction project that is the largest single structure humans ever put into space and is a “co-operative program” between Europe, the United States, Russia, Canada and Japan

a multi-nation construction project that is the largest single structure humans ever put into space and is a “co-operative program” between Europe, the United States, Russia, Canada and Japan humanity: all human beings collectively; the human race; humankind

all human beings collectively; the human race; humankind hydroponic: the process of growing plants in sand, gravel, or liquid

the process of growing plants in sand, gravel, or liquid aeroponic : growing plants in the air without soil

growing plants in the air without soil simulated: made to look like or have the features of something else

made to look like or have the features of something else lunar: of, relating to, or resembling the moon

of, relating to, or resembling the moon nutrients: substances that promote growth, provide energy and maintains life of plants and animals

substances that promote growth, provide energy and maintains life of plants and animals maiden voyage: the first journey of a new ship

the first journey of a new ship low-Earth orbit: the path of an object around Earth that is relatively close to the planet’s surface

