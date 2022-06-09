space Reading level: green

Three NASA rockets will lift off from the Northern Territory in the coming weeks – the first time ever the space agency will launch from a commercial facility outside the United States and the first time NASA rockets will leave Australia since 1995.

At a press conference in the NT parliament on Wednesday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appeared beside Chief Minister Natasha Fyles and Territory Labor’s federal parliamentarians to announce new details about the suborbital* launches from the new Arnhem Space Centre in remote Northern Australia.

Mr Albanese said that the Top End’s fledgling* space industry would drive innovation* and new jobs in science, technology, engineering and medicine (STEM).

The three NASA rockets will be launched between June 26 and July 12, and will study the stars closest to our solar system, interstellar* space and rays of light from distant suns.

The project has the support of traditional owners and operator Equatorial Launch Australia (ELA) hoped the centre could one day support up to 50 launches a year.

NASA to launch rockets from remote NT

“This is about not just the rocket launches itself, but it’s about sending a message to younger Australians and indeed, Australians of any age who might be looking at retraining for future careers, of how important science is,” Mr Albanese said.

“We want the next generation to really look at STEM as part of Australia’s future. And that’s why this is an important project.”

The PM said NASA’s involvement in the launches “should be something of pride for all Australians”.

“We can trace Australia’s celebrated connection to the space industry back to the 1950s,” Mr Albanese said. “As a nation we have to build on that legacy. This project will bring together global and local industry to take Australia’s space sector into a new era.”

Ms Fyles said the three launches later this month and into July were “an exciting project”.

“We have backed it since its inception*, and it is showing that the Northern Territory is a key part of the future, particularly for investors in this new frontier,” she said.

“The Northern Territory government is committed to developing and diversifying* the Territory economy.”

Around 75 NASA personnel* will be in Australia for the launches.

The Arnhem Space Centre is located on the Dhupuma Plateau near Nhulunbuy, on the lands of the Gumatj people.

Ms Fyles called the rocket launch project a “landmark* occasion” for the Top End.

“NASA is adding capacity and rocketing East Arnhem Land into the global spotlight for investors — this will help our industry grow, create more jobs for locals and more opportunities for businesses,” she said.

GLOSSARY

suborbital: having a flight path that is less than one complete orbit

having a flight path that is less than one complete orbit fledgling: emerging, fairly new, at the beginning or early stages

emerging, fairly new, at the beginning or early stages innovation: new idea or method, or the use of new ideas and methods

new idea or method, or the use of new ideas and methods interstellar: located, taking place, or travelling between the stars

located, taking place, or travelling between the stars inception: the beginning, the starting point, commencement

the beginning, the starting point, commencement diversifying: branching out, expanding, including more and different things

branching out, expanding, including more and different things personnel: employees, staff, workers

employees, staff, workers landmark: important moment or event, a turning point, a high point

QUICK QUIZ

How many rockets will be launched from the NT across June and July? What year did NASA last launch a rocket from Australia? How many times has NASA launched rockets from commercial facilities outside the US? What will the NASA missions investigate? What is the name of the new space centre, where is it and on whose land?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Design a logo

Design a special NASA logo to go on the rockets launched from the Arnhem Space Centre. Your logo should reflect what is special and important about this launch.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Visual Communication Design; Science

2. Extension

Our Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, talked about how important science is. Think about a typical day in your life. How does science help you every day? List as many things as you can think of.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Health and Physical Education; Science

VCOP ACTIVITY

Read with Kung Fu punctuation

Pair up with the article between you and stand up to make it easy to demonstrate your Kung Fu punctuation.

Practise reading one sentence at a time. Now read it again, while acting out the punctuation as you read.

Read and act three sentences before swapping with your partner.

Take two turns each.

Now ask your partner to read a sentence out loud while you try and act out the punctuation. Can you keep up? Swap over?

Try acting out two sentences – are you laughing yet?