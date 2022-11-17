sport Reading level: green

Tennis great Novak Djokovic has had his three-year ban on entering Australia overturned* and been granted a visa allowing him to play in January’s Australian Open.

A federal government source confirmed on Tuesday that the decision had been made to revoke* the ban and grant the visa to the tennis champion.

The decision will enable Djokovic to play in his first grand slam* since Wimbledon and vie* for his record 10th title at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic required two ticks of approval from Immigration* Minister Andrew Giles to get the green light to play in the Open.

They involved Mr Giles using his ministerial discretion* to allow Djokovic to apply for a visa, as well as to cancel the three-year ban on re-entering the country that was ­automatically imposed* by Djokovic’s deportation* in January.

Opposition immigration spokesman Dan Tehan said that as a tennis fan, he would “love to see Novak back playing at the Australian Open”.

“However, the government must ensure that its ­decision is a considered one that protects the integrity* of our immigration system,” Mr Tehan said.

“The government must also be transparent* with the public about their decision-making process.”

Djokovic was sensationally deported in January after the Federal Court upheld a decision to cancel his visa on “health and good order grounds” because his presence in Australia could stoke* anti-vaccine sentiment* and thereby undermine* the ­nation’s Covid-19 response.

Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley last month publicly backed the tennis ace returning to Melbourne to play in the Open.

The world No. 8 this year was also unable to compete at the US Open because he was unvaccinated against Covid.

Speaking at the ATP ­Finals in Turin, Italy, Djokovic on Monday said there had been “nothing official yet” but his lawyers were talking to Australian officials.

“We are waiting,” he said. “They are communicating with the government of Australia. That’s all I can tell you for now.”

In late October, Djokovic said he had received some “positive signs” that he would be allowed to play in the tournament, which starts on January 16.

The federal government scrapped the Covid-19 vaccination requirement to enter Australia in July.

A spokeswoman for Mr Giles said the government would not comment on individual cases due to privacy.

Tennis Australia has engaged* immigration experts ahead of the Open.

Former Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews has previously called for the ban to stay in place and said that overturning it would be a “slap in the face” for vaccinated Australians.

GLOSSARY

overturned: change or throw out a previous decision, reverse, withdraw, cancel

change or throw out a previous decision, reverse, withdraw, cancel revoke: officially strip something of its power or effect, recall or take back something

officially strip something of its power or effect, recall or take back something grand slam: the most significant annual championships in a particular sport

the most significant annual championships in a particular sport vie: compete with other people to achieve or get something

compete with other people to achieve or get something immigration: government process through which individuals visit or move to another country

government process through which individuals visit or move to another country discretion: ability to decide an outcome or take action based on one’s role and judgment

ability to decide an outcome or take action based on one’s role and judgment imposed: forced something to happen

forced something to happen deportation: act of forcing someone to leave a country

act of forcing someone to leave a country integrity: not compromising the strength and defence of ethics and moral principles

not compromising the strength and defence of ethics and moral principles transparent: open and honest, so citizens know what decisions are made and why

open and honest, so citizens know what decisions are made and why stoke: adding fuel to a fire

adding fuel to a fire sentiment: feeling, attitude, thought, position, opinion or judgment based on feelings

feeling, attitude, thought, position, opinion or judgment based on feelings undermine: weaken, make something or someone less powerful or less likely to succeed

weaken, make something or someone less powerful or less likely to succeed engaged: involved, brought in, hired someone for an activity

QUICK QUIZ

Why was Djokovic sensationally deported from Australia last year? The overturned ban would have prevented Djokovic from entering Australia for how long? How many Australian Open titles does the tennis great currently hold? What requirement did the federal government scrap in July 2022? What is Djokovic’s current world ranking?

