Aussie legend Belinda Clark honoured with world’s first statute of female cricketer

The world’s first statue of a female cricketer has been unveiled at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australian cricket legend Belinda Clark has been immortalised* in bronze at the SCG’s Walk of Honour.

The former captain of the national women’s team is the third female and 15th member of the SCG sculpture project, with her statue sitting alongside other Aussie sporting greats including Steve Waugh, Sir Donald Bradman and Betty Cuthbert.

Former players, politicians, fans and the next generation of Aussie stars were at the SCG on January 5 for the unveiling of Clark’s statue, which shows her playing an iconic* pull shot through the on side.

Clark captained Australia for 11 years from 1994 and still holds the record for most Test and ODI* runs for her country, helped by a record 229 not out against Denmark in 1997 that saw her become the first player to score an ODI double century.

It’s why the World Cup winning captain was the obvious choice to be honoured in her home state.

“I‘m excited to have the sculpture in place and for people to now look at it and perhaps wonder what that is, who that is and to be able to tell a bit of a story is really important,” Clark said.

“The sculpture encapsulates* being able to have a go – to be courageous, to take on those challenges and break convention*.

“I want people to take away that you can do anything you want if you put your mind to it and you have good people around you.

“I think I‘ve been very fortunate to have had great support and have a bit of an imagination to take my game where I wanted to take it, and hopefully the sport is in a better place for it.

“It’s fulfilling to be able to do something reasonable to help other people. Hopefully, young girls and young boys will enjoy their sport and this will be a way for them to see that sport is forever.”

Clark’s success helped pave the way for the current crop of stars to emerge as one of the country’s leading teams, and it won’t be long until the likes of Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry have their own statues.

But Clark thinks the game should honour the past before that happens.

“You could make a case for a number of people, but I think it’d be great for something to be in Melbourne,” she said.

“Betty Wilson was a pioneer* of the game back in 1934/35, and she was the first female to score 100 and take 10 wickets in a match. She would have some good credentials* at the MCG and hopefully they can honour her in some way.”

BELINDA CLARK’S CRICKET CAREER

Tests: 15 matches; 919 runs; Average: 45.95; Highest score: 136

ODIs: 118 matches; 4844 runs; Average: 47.49; Highest score: 229 not out

Australian women’s captain from 1994-2005

Won two Women’s Cricket World Cups (1997 and 2005)

Won five Women’s National Cricket League titles with Victoria

Inducted into ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2011

Inducted into Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 2011

Inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2014

GLOSSARY

immortalised: made someone be remembered forever

iconic: famous as a symbol of something, in this case the way Belinda Clark batted

ODI: stands for One Day International

encapsulates: represents or shows the most important facts about something

convention: the way something is usually done

pioneer: a person who is among the first to study or develop something

credentials: abilities, experience or achievements that make someone suitable for a particular role

QUICK QUIZ

At which stadium was Belinda Clark’s statue unveiled? Name two other sporting heroes who have statues here. What batting shot is Belinda Clark’s statue playing? What record score did Belinda Clark achieved against Denmark? Who does Belinda Clark think should get a statue at the MCG and why?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Acrostic poem

Write an acrostic poem about Belinda Clark. Write the letters of her name vertically down the left-hand side of your page. Each word or line in your poem should begin with these letters.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

2. Extension

If you could choose an Australian sportsperson to be immortalised in the SCG’s Walk of Honour, who would you select and why? Explain their sporting achievements and/or personal qualities and acts that you believe make them worthy.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Health and Physical Education

VCOP ACTIVITY

I’ve always wanted to know

If you had the opportunity to talk to Belinda Clark or one of the other sporting greats mentioned in this story, what five questions would you ask them?

Challenge yourself to use different question stems (question opener words) to write your questions, and don’t forget to end with a question mark.