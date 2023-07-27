Aussie teen Mollie O’Callaghan smashes oldest swimming record

sport Reading level: green

Australia has a new world-record holder in swimming.

Teen sensation Mollie O’Callaghan has smashed the oldest world record in the sport while competing in the World Championships in Japan.

Four days into the finals, Australia now has the most medals, with six golds and three silvers, ahead of China’s four golds and four bronzes.

O’CALLAGHAN WINS GOLD

O’Callaghan beat her teammate Ariarne Titmus and Canadian star Summer McIntosh in a speedy last lap to win gold in the 200m freestyle.

Her finish time was 1:52.85, which wiped out the previous world record of 1:52.98 set by Italy’s Federica Pelligrini’s at the 2009 World Championships in Rome.

O’Callaghan said she had wanted to “have fun” and “try my best” leading into the race – a mindset that paid off in the end – as did the training of her coach Dean Boxall.

“I can’t share any of his secrets,” O’Callaghan said. “But just following him and communicating, really, led to this moment.”

The win proved to be an emotional moment for the young swimmer.

“I was a wreck afterwards. I kind of looked and I was like, ‘is that me or not?’,” she said.

“There were tears, there was happiness, it was very mixed emotions. And I’m just so proud of myself to do that.

“It was just such an unexpected moment for us.”

Ariarne Titmus finished second in 1:53.01 after breaking the 400m world record on Sunday.

She said she was happy for O’Callaghan.

“To be honest, I wanted to win that,” Titmus said.

“But Mollie swam exceptionally well so she deserves that gold.

“It’s great having someone else in Australia on top of the podium. It’s one-two for our country. We’re having a great meet here and I’m just blessed I get to contribute to the success of the team.”

McIntosh broke her own junior world record to collect the bronze medal.

SAM SHORT WINS SILVER

In the men’s team, teenage swim star Sam Short broke one of Grant Hackett’s legendary records to win his second medal at the world championships in Japan.

Short came second place in the 800m freestyle after collecting gold at the 400m freestyle final just three nights earlier.

He broke the longstanding Australian record of 7:38.65, which Grant Hackett set at the 2005 world championships in Montreal with a time of 7:37.76.

Short said Hackett was one of his sporting idols and he was thrilled to have beaten one of his records.

“Grant is one of my heroes,” he said. “I looked up to him my whole life. I could’ve come third or fourth with the time, I still would have been happy. So I love the race and I love the result.

“(I’ve learnt) that the hard work pays off. I work my absolute bum off and I get the results in the pool.”

Australia also won a silver medal after finishing second behind China in a thrilling mixed medley relay featuring Kaylee McKeown, Zac Stubblety-Cook, Matt Temple and Shayna Jack.

O’Callaghan shocks world swimming with WR!

POLL

GLOSSARY

sensation: an athlete who wows others with their skills

an athlete who wows others with their skills mindset: the way you think about something

the way you think about something communicating: talking and listening to others

talking and listening to others exceptionally: very good and much better than normal

very good and much better than normal podium: where the winners stand when awarded medals

where the winners stand when awarded medals contribute: add to

add to legendary: something that is remembered and talked about for many years after

something that is remembered and talked about for many years after longstanding: for a long time

for a long time idols: people who you look up to because of their amazing skills or achievements

people who you look up to because of their amazing skills or achievements medley: a mixture of people

EXTRA READING

Ariarne Titmus may retire after Paris Olympics

Matildas win their World Cup opener

Aussies rejoice as rain seals Ashes

QUICK QUIZ

1. In which event did Mollie O’Callaghan break swimming’s longest-held record?

2. Who came second place to take home silver?

3. What is the name of the famous Australian swimmer that Sam Short looks up to?

4. How many gold medals does Australia hold at the World Championships so far?

5. What country is this year’s World Championships being held in?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. What makes a real champion?

Read the story carefully. Find information in the story that could help younger kids understand what it really means to be a good sport or a true champion. Use the information to write an inspiring story.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education., Personal and Social Capability

2. Extension

When she was asked about her training that she did with coach, Dean Boxall, Mollie said that she “ … can’t share any of his secrets.” What do you think a swimmer like Mollie would have to do in training to become a world record holder? Write a list of what you think the “secrets” might be.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education

VCOP ACTIVITY

BAB it!

Show you have read and understood the article by writing three sentences using the connectives “because’’, “and”, and “but” (BAB). Your sentences can share different facts or opinions, or the same ones but written about in different ways.