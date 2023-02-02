Aussies pull out of Afghan cricket series over Taliban’s treatment of girls and women

sport Reading level: red

The Australian men’s cricket team has withdrawn from an upcoming series against Afghanistan in response to the ruling Taliban’s “concerning” treatment of girls and women.

A three-match one-day series, which forms part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Super League, was scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates in March.

But after “extensive consultation” with relevant stakeholders*, including the Australian government, Cricket Australia decided that it wouldn‘t go ahead.

“This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women’s and girls’ education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms,” a Cricket Australia statement said.

“CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country.

“We thank the Australian Government for its support on this matter.”

Australia will forfeit* 30 competition points for the series, which go towards ODI* World Cup qualification. The points will be awarded to Afghanistan.

But the Aussies have already secured automatic qualification to the World Cup in India in October.

Australia has previously played Afghanistan in just four limited-overs matches, including in last year’s T20 World Cup held in Australia. Afghanistan went down to the Aussie by just four runs and also lost its other two World Cup matches.

Afghanistan is the only ICC full member nation without a women’s team.

The issue remains of concern to the ICC, with chief executive Geoff Allardice saying that developments in Afghanistan were certain to be discussed at the next meeting.

“Obviously, the recent developments (banning higher education for girls) in Afghanistan are concerning,” Mr Allardice said.

“Our board has been monitoring progress since the change of regime*. It is a concern that progress is not being made in Afghanistan and it’s something our board will consider at its next meeting in March.”

The Taliban, an Islamic* fundamentalist* group, returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 after 20 years of fighting against the former government.

The Taliban last month imposed a ban on women attending universities. Girls have been banned from high school since March last year, although some regions of the country have ignored the order. Females have also been barred from parks and gyms.

Cricket Australia’s decision to boycott* the series against Afghanistan has dismayed Afghan cricket stars Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq, who have played in the Australian Big Bash League.

Prominent Afghan cricket commentator Mohammad Ibrahim Momand also criticised the move.

“The Afghan cricket players have time and again raised their voices for the women and girls’ rights under these dire* circumstances,” he told the ABC.

“But they have stayed away from politics as their powers and influence is limited. Therefore, such a political move by Australia, which is an important ICC member, would only further alienate* and harm these players and the team.”

The Afghanistan Cricket Board called for a review and said it was “extremely disappointed and saddened” by Cricket Australia’s decision.

“By prioritising political interests over the principles of fair play and sportsmanship, Cricket Australia is undermining* the integrity* of the game and damaging the relationship between the two nations,” it said.

GLOSSARY

stakeholders: someone with an interest or involvement in something

to give up or lose something because you cannot do something that the rules or the law says you must do

to give up or lose something because you cannot do something that the rules or the law says you must do ODI: stands for One Day International

government

Islamic: followers of the Muslim religion of Islam

followers of the Muslim religion of Islam fundamentalist: someone who believes in the strict, traditional forms of a religion

someone who believes in the strict, traditional forms of a religion boycott: refuse to take part in an activity or buy something as a way of expressing strong disapproval

refuse to take part in an activity or buy something as a way of expressing strong disapproval dire: extremely serious or urgent

extremely serious or urgent alienate: make someone feel isolated and unsupported

make someone feel isolated and unsupported undermining: the act of injuring, attacking or destroying something or someone indirectly

the act of injuring, attacking or destroying something or someone indirectly integrity: the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles

QUICK QUIZ

In which other country was Australia scheduled to play Afghanistan? What reasons did Cricket Australia give for withdrawing from the series? When did the Taliban return to power in Afghanistan? What have girls been banned from doing in Afghanistan since March last year? How did the Afghanistan Cricket Board describe Cricket Australia’s decision to withdraw from the series?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. List the problems

What is happening in Afghanistan that has led the Australian Cricket team to withdraw from the series against Afghanistan? Write a list of the specific problems.

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Civics and Citizenship

2. Extension

“Sports people should stay away from politics.” Do you agree or disagree with this statement? Plan and write at least two convincing paragraphs for your opinion.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Civics and Citizenship, Personal and Social Capability

VCOP ACTIVITY

To sum it up

After reading the article, use your comprehension skills to summarise in a maximum of three sentences what the article is about.

Think about:

What is the main topic or idea?

What is an important or interesting fact?

Who was involved (people or places)?

Use your VCOP skills to re-read your summary to make sure it is clear, specific and well punctuated.