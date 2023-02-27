Aussies win sixth Women’s T20 World Cup

sport Reading level: green

Australia’s golden generation of cricketers have added more silverware* to their already heaving* trophy cabinet, knocking off South Africa to win the Women’s T20 World Cup final.

There have been some dominant* teams in Australia over the decades but this current crop of superstars might just be the best we’ve ever seen with Monday morning’s 19-run triumph adding to the success they had last year when they won Commonwealth Games gold as well as the Ashes and the 50-over World Cup.

It was also their third straight triumph in a T20 World Cup final and the sixth time they’ve won it from the eight times it’s been held.

“It’s very special,” player of the match Beth Mooney said. “We haven’t had it all our own way this tournament, but it’s been incredible being here in South Africa.

“It’s a very special group.”

Australia made 156 runs with the bat and then backed up with some tight bowling to put tournament hosts South Africa on the back foot* from the start.

“You guys are very annoying,” South African captain Sune Luus joked after her side’s seventh loss in a row to the Aussies.

“You have been inspiring the world of cricket for a very long time and I know a lot of players look up to you.”

The worry for the rest of the world is that, while they’re getting better, the Aussies are showing no signs of slowing down, with plenty of young players coming through the ranks ready to replace the veterans when they eventually retire.

But that might not be for another few years. By then, the likes of Tahlia McGrath could be simply unstoppable.

Aussies beat SA to retain T20 crown!

“We’ve been longing for this moment since the last World Cup,” said player of the tournament Ashleigh Gardner.

“We’ve played some fantastic cricket throughout this tournament. We probably weren’t in winning positions throughout the game, but we scrapped and we fought and we bowled the absolute house down.

“I’m just super proud of this group.”

Beth Mooney led the way for Australia, making an unbeaten 74 off 53 balls at the sold out Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa.

Three years after she struck 78 not out in the final against India, Mooney became the first woman to hit two half-centuries in women’s T20 World Cup finals.

The leading run-scorer in WBBL* history has a knack of delivering on the biggest stage. And while some of her teammates made good starts, she made sure she finished the job after also playing a key role with 54 in the semi-final.

GLOSSARY

silverware: anything made of or coated in silver, in this case trophies

anything made of or coated in silver, in this case trophies heaving: full

full dominant: having power and influence over others

having power and influence over others on the back foot: at a disadvantaged, outclassed by an opponent

at a disadvantaged, outclassed by an opponent WBBL: stands for Women’s Big Bash League

EXTRA READING

Cricket star’s historic $558k payday

World’s first statue of female cricketer at SCG

Aussies win Women’s World Cup

Australia’s women’s cricket team triumphs again

Australia smashes India to win 5th World Cup

QUICK QUIZ

Which team did Australia beat? How many runs did Australia win by? How many Women’s T20 World Cups has Australia won? Who was named player of the match? Who was named player of the tournament?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Women’s cricket superstars

How do you think Australia and our sports loving nation should celebrate this T20 World Cup winning team?

Why do you think women’s cricket is becoming even more popular with lots of young players coming up through the ranks?

How do we ensure the women players earn more money and more recognition to be on par with the men’s cricket teams?

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical education, Personal and social, Critical and creative thinking

2. Extension

Create an advertisement/poster to be placed in a national newspaper celebrating the Australian Women’s T20 World Cup win.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Visual Art, Critical and creative thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Winner winner!

Have you ever won a trophy, ribbon or medal for competing in an event? Tell about a time you or a family member has earned a medal or similar competing in an event.

If you haven’t won anything yet, tell us about an event you hope to compete in one day.

Remember to tell us a little about the event so that we understand what your skill is.

Include what the event entails and how you train/practise to prepare for the big day.

Then include how it felt to earn your trophy/medal/ribbon and where you have it in your house.

Remember to use your VCOP skills to edit and up-level the piece.

Share with a classmate so you can learn a little more about each other.