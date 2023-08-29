Australia primed for Olympics after World Athletics Championship wins

sport Reading level: green

The sky’s the limit for Aussie athletes when they compete at next year’s Paris Olympics.

Australia’s track and field team have won a record number of medals at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, and are now equal sixth in the world.

The success in athletics follows the Matilda’s historic fourth placing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Australian swim team’s recent success at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, where the Dolphins won the highest number of gold medals in the world.

In the athletics team, pole vaulter Nina Kennedy led the way with a shared gold medal, while Jemima Montag won silver in the 20km walk. A pair of bronze medals were picked up by javelin thrower Mackenzie Little and pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall, before high-jumpers Eleanor Patterson and Nicola Olyslagers added two more on a single podium, Patterson claiming the silver and Olyslagers bringing home the bronze.

Athletics Australia’s High Performance boss Andrew Faichney said the sky’s the limit for the Aussies at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We can do anything in Paris, to be honest,” Faichney said.

“We have now got athletes who come to this environment who know they belong. And not only that, they own it.

“To be able to come in and deliver that level of success, you then have everyone start believing that they are coming here to perform at that medal level and that’s an amazing turnaround from the last few years.”

The team’s success is a big change from the last world championships at Doha in 2019, where Australia won just one gold medal.

This year, the team took home six medals in total in its best win ever, placing it equal sixth out of 200 countries.

Australia’s best track and field performance at an Olympic Games was in Mexico in 1968, where six medals were won, including two golds to Ralph Doubell and Maureen Caird.

Faichney said the current wave of athletes had a no-fear attitude which had been missing in previous Australian teams.

“We’ve got the ones who are winning medals now, so we’re not walking into the Olympic Games next year hoping that we have got people who perform at a medal level,” he said.

“We have got ones who have actually got medals hanging around their neck that they can turn to and show.”

He said the team is looking to build on this year’s success and do even better at the Olympics.

“We are the best team on results (at a world championships); we have to be really proud of that.”

GLOSSARY

podium: a raised platform that winners stand on to accept their medal

a raised platform that winners stand on to accept their medal turnaround: when things go from bad to good

QUICK QUIZ

1. How many medals did the Australian track and field team win at the World Athletics Championships?

2. What sport did Nina Kennedy win gold in?

3. How many medals did the Australian team win at the 2019 World Athletics Championships?

4. What is the name of the Australian swim team that recently topped the medals table at the World Aquatics Championships?

5. In what place did the Matildas finish at the FIFA 2023 Women’s World Cup?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Paris 2024

With great results for the Australian team at the Athletics World Championships, what do you think the Australian Athletics team will do, or should be doing, in the next 11 months to prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

Give three to five suggestions below for the team to consider:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education, Personal and Social, Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

A quote from the article states that “the current wave of athletes had a no-fear attitude which had been missing in previous Australian teams”.

What could this no-fear attitude look like in an athletics environment?

How does that help them win medals?

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education, Personal and Social, Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Advertising campaign

Andrew Faichney said something really inspiring in the article: “We can do anything in Paris, to be honest.”

In particular, the concept of “we can do anything” makes for such a great slogan for athletes and viewers.

Create an advertising campaign pitch using this slogan to promote sports to kids.

Include a script that could be used throughout the campaign, by the athletes, convincing young Australians to get active.

Use your VCOP skills to uplevel the language and structure of the script to really grab the audience’s attention. It would be helpful to make a list of 3-5 sports you think should be showcased in the advertisement to really engage the audience.