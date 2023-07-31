Australian swim team takes out the 2023 World Championships

sport Reading level: green

Australia’s swim team has proven to be the world’s best after winning the most gold medals in swim events at this year’s World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Aussie swimmers, the Dolphins, won 13 gold, seven silver and five bronze medals, finishing top of the medals table above the US and China.

In eight days of competition the Aussies won 25 medals in total, setting a new record for the Australian team.

This was the second time in World Championship history that the Dolphins came top of the table. The first time they won the most gold was in 2001 when Ian Thorpe was leading the team.

This year the Dolphins matched their previous record of 13 gold medals to come first.

AUSSIES BREAK RECORDS IN RELAY

Teen swim star Mollie O’Callaghan brought the Aussies home in the last event of the championships, winning a silver in the women’s 4×100 medley relay.

Just 19, O’Callaghan won six medals in total – five of them gold – and played a part in four of the five world records the Australians set over the week.

Emma McKeon won her 10th lifetime world championship medal when she swam the butterfly leg of the relay, breaking a record set by swimming veteran Grant Hackett.

Kaylee McKeown swam the backstroke leg, collecting her second relay medal after already winning three golds at the championships.

Kyle Chalmers helped Australia win a bronze medal in the men’s medley relay. The third-place win means Australia will swim in each of the seven relays at next year’s Paris Olympics.

AUSSIES TAKE HOME SILVER AND BRONZE

The Aussies also won three individual medals on the last night.

Shayna Jack won silver in the women’s 50m freestyle final. This was her first individual medal at the World Championships after winning 10 medals in relays.

Sam Short won a bronze medal in the men’s 1500m freestyle. He has been called Australia’s next great long-distance swimmer, thanks to his wins at this year’s event.

Short is the first Australian since Grant Hackett in 2005 to win medals in 400m, 800m and 1500m at the same World Championships.

He now ranks higher than Kieren Perkins and Mack Horton in terms of long distance Australian swimmers and comes second place behind Grant Hackett.

Jenna Forrester became the first Aussie in over a decade to win a medal in the women’s 400m individual medley when she came third behind Canadian teenage swimmer Summer McIntosh. McIntosh won gold with a time of 4:27.11 and American swimmer Katie Grimes took out the silver.

GLOSSARY

veteran: a swimming champion from the past

a swimming champion from the past leg: part of a race

part of a race medley: a mixture of people

a mixture of people individual: done by one person, not as part of a team

done by one person, not as part of a team ranks: where a person is on a list that goes from fastest to slowest

where a person is on a list that goes from fastest to slowest decade: 10 years

QUICK QUIZ

1. How many gold medals did the Australian swim team win at this year’s World Championships?

2. When was the last time they topped the medals table?

3. Which male swimmer has been called Australia’s next great long-distance swimmer?

4. How many medals overall did Australia win?

5. How many medals did Shayna Jack win all up?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Swimming World Championships medal tally

Construct a bar graph visually demonstrating the top 10 countries and their medals from the 2023 swimming World Championships in Japan.

FINAL MEDAL TABLE, SWIMMING

RANK NATION GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL 1 Australia 13 7 5 25 2 United States 7 20 11 38 3 China 5 3 8 16 4 France 4 0 2 6 5 Great Britain 2 2 4 8 6 Canada 2 2 2 6 7 Tunisia 2 1 0 3 8 Lithuania 2 0 0 2 9 Sweden 2 0 0 2 10 Italy 1 4 1 6

Your graph should display this information using a key to identify the country and their respective medals. Make sure your graph has a title, labelled axis and a key.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: Mathematics

2. Extension

What do these results mean about the Australian swimming team’s chances in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games?

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical Education, Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Read this!

A headline on an article – or a title on your text – should capture the attention of the audience, telling them to read this now. So choosing the perfect words for a headline or title is very important.

Create three new headlines for the events that took place in this article. Remember, what you write and how you write it will set the pace for the whole text, so make sure it matches.

Read out your headlines to a partner and discuss what the article will be about based on the headline you created. Discuss the tone and mood you set in just your few, short words. Does it do the article justice? Will it capture the audience’s attention the way you hoped? Would you want to read more?

Consider how a headline or title is similar to using short, sharp sentences throughout your text. They can be just as important as complex ones. Go through the last text you wrote and highlight any short, sharp sentences that capture the audience.