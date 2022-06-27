sport Reading level: green

Young Australian basketballer Dyson Daniels has been drafted to the NBA – and his new team has already nicknamed him “Crocodile Dundee”.

The New Orleans Pelicans selected the 19-year-old Victorian with pick eight at the draft* on Friday 24 June.

His selection makes him an instant millionaire, now earning a salary of at least $4.4 million.

He is the 32nd Australian to make the NBA.

Daniels stood out on the big stage at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn in the US in his metallic silver suit, matching watch and black tie. The gun guard was still in disbelief when he spoke to the media after his selection.

“When I heard my name called, my heart just dropped,” he said. “I’m just so happy. To be a Pelican … there’s no better place. I can’t wait to get to work. This is crazy!”

Daniels’ shiny suit stole the show at the draft, his flash style attracting praise from many at the Barclays Centre.

Asked if he always dressed that conservatively when he went to work, the young Aussie replied: “No, I don’t, but you know, this is a one-off opportunity, the NBA draft, so I had to put something together – a little shine on it.”

NBA analysts* hailed the proud Victorian as a “spectacular defender” and compared him to fellow Aussie guard ­Matisse Thybulle*.

New Orleans has a host of star players, so the boy from Bendigo will have time to ­develop off the bench.

“He is an NBA-ready defender,” respected ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas said during the draft broadcast.

Daniels was joined at the draft by proud parents Ricky and Brikitta and brothers Kai and Dash.

Daniels took to social media before the draft to thank his Australian supporters.

He also showed off his flash silver suit, which included the Victorian map inside his jacket with the words of his hometown: Bendigo.

He also had a tribute* to his family inside the jacket.

The two tributes reflect what makes Daniels tick – community and family.

“To all the fans out there, you’ve followed me throughout the draft, your comments and everything doesn’t go unnoticed,” he said.

