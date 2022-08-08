Birmingham Commonwealth Games close on golden note for Aussies as baton passed to Victoria

sport Reading level: green

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games have come to an end with a final gold for Australia and a colourful closing ceremony featuring Indigenous artists and elders.

Indigenous dancers performed and rap star Baker Boy took to the stage with a didgeridoo, while elders conducted a traditional smoking ceremony as part of a symbolic* passing of the baton* to regional Victoria, the host of the next Commonwealth Games in 2026.

Australia capped off a golden Games in Birmingham with one last gold medal going to our men’s hockey team, the Kookaburras, which thrashed India 7-0. It was seven victories from the past seven Games for the Kookaburras.

Earlier our netballers won Australia’s 1000th gold medal in the history of the Commonwealth Games. The Diamonds netball team secured the nation’s milestone* gold medal after beating Jamaica 55-51.

The netball team’s triumph also gave Australia an unbeatable lead at the top of the medal table.

Australia finished the Birmingham Commonwealth Games with 178 medals: 67 gold, 57 silver and 54 bronze.

Host nation England finished two medals behind with 57 gold, 66 silver and 53 bronze. Then came Canada with 92 medals, India with 61 medals and New Zealand with 49 medals.

There was much to celebrate for the Australian team, including gold medal diver Melissa Wu who was given the honour of carrying the Australian flag into Alexander Stadium for the closing ceremony.

Other golden performances for Australia in the closing days of the Birmingham Games included the women’s T20 cricketers, who dismissed India for 152 after posting 8-161 in their innings with the bat.

The victory came amid* controversy* after Aussie star Tahlia McGrath tested positive to Covid but was cleared to play.

India wanted McGrath to be ruled out, but Commonwealth Games Australia said she was approved to play by the International Cricket Council.

In the athletics stadium, Ollie Hoare ran the race of his life and one of the greatest in Commonwealth Games history, lunging on the line to defeat the past two world champions and claim the gold medal in the 1500m.

Hoare, 25, blitzed the field in the home straight, crossing the line in a Games record time of 3min30.13sec.

He dedicated his victory to his grandfather and biggest fan, Fred Hoare, who died a week ago.

Javelin thrower Kelsey-Lee Barber also scored a stunning victory, taking the gold with her final throw, the third time in her career that she has delivered at the very last moment.

This time she threw 64.43m to overhaul* Australian teammate Mackenzie Little by 16cm.

Adding to Barber’s performance was the fact she had spent most of the past week in isolation after catching Covid when she arrived at Australia’s team camp in England.

Australia’s youngest Commonwealth Games athlete, 14-year-old Charli Petrov, also walked away from the Games with a gold medal around her neck, after teaming up with veteran* Melissa Wu to take out the women’s synchronised 10m platform diving.

Runner Peter Bol, who captured the hearts of Australians at the Tokyo Olympics, finished with a silver medal in the 800m, while Tina Rahimi, the first female Muslim boxer to represent Australia at the Commonwealth Games, took bronze in the featherweight* division.

GLOSSARY

symbolic: acting as a symbol, which is a thing that represents or stands for something else

acting as a symbol, which is a thing that represents or stands for something else passing of the baton: giving responsibility for something to someone else

giving responsibility for something to someone else milestone: an important stage or event in a process

an important stage or event in a process amid: surrounded by, in the middle of

surrounded by, in the middle of controversy: a disagreement that involves different ideas or opinions about something

a disagreement that involves different ideas or opinions about something overhaul: overtake

overtake veteran: a person with lots of experience in their particular field

a person with lots of experience in their particular field featherweight: a category in boxing where the participants cannot weigh more than 57kg

QUICK QUIZ

Which team won Australia’s 1000th medal? Which Indigenous Australian rap star performed during the closing ceremony? How many medals did Australia win during the Birmingham Commonwealth Games? How many of these were gold? Who was Australia’s youngest Commonwealth Games athlete and what event did she compete in?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Commentary box

Find some video footage of one of the events mentioned in this news story. Play the video with the sound on mute. Give your own commentary for this event, creating excitement and describing how the event is playing out.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Health and Physical Education; Drama

2. Extension

Set a timer for 5 minutes. In that time, brainstorm as many adjectives and adverbs (describing words) as you can that apply to this event. See how many amazing vocabulary choices you can come up with.

When you are done, repeat the above commentary exercise. Can you make your commentary more interesting by using some of the adjectives and adverbs that you brainstormed?

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Health and Physical Education; Drama

VCOP ACTIVITY

My Commonwealth Games hero

Write a letter to one of the Commonwealth Games athletes. Explain to them how proud you are of them, why they are a hero to you, and that you have noticed them. Your letter can be anonymous or you can personally sign it off.

Remember when writing a letter:

Start with a greeting such as “Dear Sir,”

Then on a new line, write the body of the letter

Finish with a closing such as “Kind regards,”

And finally, sign the letter

Try to include detail and emotion in the letter to connect with your target audience, your Commonwealth Games hero.