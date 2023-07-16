Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic to become the new king of Wimbledon

sport Reading level: green

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz has defeated seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to claim his first Wimbledon title in a five-set thrilling* match.

World No. 1 Alcaraz recovered after dropping the first set to go on to win 1-6, 7-6 (8/6 in the tie-break*), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 after four hours and 42 minutes on Centre Court at Wimbledon in London.

It was the second major tournament win for the 20-year-old Spaniard following his US Open crown last year. He is now Wimbledon’s third youngest men’s champion.

The result is expected to start talk of a new era* in men’s tennis, with 36-year-old Djokovic the only champion on court from the ‘Big Three’ now that Roger Federer is retired and Rafael Nadal is sidelined with injury, perhaps permanently.

Alcaraz’s victory shattered Djokovic’s dream of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam* victory.

Australian Open and French Open champion Djokovic had been trying to equal Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles, match female champion Margaret Court’s all-time mark of 24 Slams and become the oldest men’s champion at the All England Club where Wimbledon is held.

After the match, Alcaraz praised his champion rival*.

“You inspire me a lot,” Alcaraz told Djokovic. “I started playing tennis watching you. Since I was born you were already winning tournaments. It is amazing,” he said.

Djokovic, who was playing in his ninth final at Wimbledon, congratulated his young opponent. “You came up with some big plays in the big situation and you absolutely deserve it. Amazing,” Djokovic said.

“As for me, you never like to lose matches like these but I guess when all the emotions are settled I’ll have to be very grateful. I won many tight and close matches in the past here … Maybe I should have lost a few finals that I won so maybe this is Even Stevens*.”

HISTORIC WOMEN’S VICTORY

On Saturday, Marketa Vondrousova became the lowest-ranked and first unseeded* woman to win Wimbledon by upsetting favourite Ons Jabeur from Tunisia 6-4 6-4.

A year ago, the 24-year-old Czech had her wrist in a cast after surgery and was unsure whether she would be able to return to the top of the sport having reached the 2019 French Open final and won silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in 2021.

As she held the Venus Rosewater trophy, she said, “Tennis is crazy! The comebacks aren’t easy … you don’t know what to expect, I was hoping I could get back to this level and now this is happening.”

GLOSSARY

thrilling: exciting

exciting tie-break: Extra points played in the match when a set reaches 6-all and is used to find a winner of that set

Extra points played in the match when a set reaches 6-all and is used to find a winner of that set era: period of time

period of time Grand Slam: one of four major tennis tournaments — Wimbledon, French Open, US Open and Australian Open

one of four major tennis tournaments — Wimbledon, French Open, US Open and Australian Open rival: opponent

opponent Even Stevens: equalling things up

equalling things up unseeded: not one of the top 16 players, called seeds, in the tournament

QUICK QUIZ

1. How many sets did it take for Alcaraz to win?

2. Which country is Alcaraz from?

3. How many Grand Slam tournaments has Djokovic won?

4. What is the name of the tennis club where Wimbledon is held?

5. Who won the 2023 women’s title?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. News: condensed

Identify the most important pieces of information in this article and write a condensed version of it using 50 words or less.

Draw a picture or diagram to support your condensed news story.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Physical Education

2. Extension

Compare your condensed news story with a classmate. Did you both include the same information or are your stories quite different? Discuss your choices and then work together to create a final condensed version of the story that you both agree tells the important parts that a reader would need or want to know.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

VCOP ACTIVITY

Imaginative dialogue

Imagine you were one of the players competing in the men’s match.

Create a conversation between the two players — you may need or want to include yourself as one of the characters. Don’t forget to try to use facts and details from the article to help make your dialogue as realistic as possible.

Go through your writing and highlight any punctuation you have used in green. Make sure you carefully check the punctuation used for the dialogue and ensure you have opened and closed the speaking in the correct places.