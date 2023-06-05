Doubles team is kicked out of the French Open after ball kid was accidentally hit and cried

sport Reading level: green

A doubles team has been thrown out of the French Open tennis tournament after one player accidentally* hit a ball girl with a ball between play and it made her cry.

Japanese-Indonesian duo* Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi had won the first set* 7-6 and were behind 3-1 in the second set when the incident happened.

Kato hit the ball over the net while her opposition player was preparing to serve.

While not hit in anger, the careless* backhand struck the ball girl in the head and she became tearful.

At first, the match umpire Alexandre Juge handed Kato and Sutjiadi a warning but their opponents Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo then stormed over to protest.

Following their complaints, International Tennis Federation supervisor Wayne McKewen and tournament referee Remy Azemar were called to the court.

The visibly emotional Kato went over to comfort and apologise to the ball girl, but was booted* from the match with her partner after the umpire’s first decision was upgraded after 15 minutes of talks.

When the announcement was made over the loud speaker that the match was over, the crowd booed the decision.

Mr McKewen said the decision was fair and followed the rules.

“The result is serious. The ball girl has been hit,” Mr McKewen said.

“It wasn’t intentional* but that doesn’t matter. If you hit the ball in-between points and it hits someone and they are injured, then you are responsible for the end of the match,” he said.

Many fans felt that Kato and Sutjiadi had been treated harshly*.

One wrote on social media: “It looks like the ball was just being passed down the other end.”

While a second said: “What a shame. Clearly an accident, so I think the umpire should have used common sense and issued a polite warning.”

Others felt that the right decision was reached, however, with one claiming: “If you want a zero tolerance* rule, that has to be a default*.”

'Brutal' hit on ballkid ends in tears

GLOSSARY

accidentally: not done on purpose, usually caused by a mistake, chance or an outside force

duo: a pair or couple

set: part of scoring in tennis. A player wins a set when they have won six games and are at least two games clear of their opponent.

careless: done without real consideration

booted: kicked out

intentional: something you mean to do

harshly: severe or sometimes cruel

zero tolerance: never allowing any rule or law to be broken

default: loss due to not completing the match

QUICK QUIZ

1. What type of shot was the player hitting when she struck the ball girl with the ball?

2. Was it an intentional shot or an accident? How do we know this?

3. What countries were the offending players representing?

4. Which two people made the final decision about the end of the match? What are their roles?

5. Which tournament did the incident occur at?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Tennis Rules

How could the tennis rule be re-written to ensure everyone is kept safe but also a zero tolerance towards any sort of abuse is upheld?

Write your own tennis rule or code of conduct for tennis players on the court.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Health and Physical education, Critical and creative thinking

2. Extension

What sports have you seen much worse behaviour or sportsmanship in than this incident?

List three sports and an aspect of their behaviour or codes of conduct that they need to work on.

1.

2.

3.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and social, Critical and creative thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

1. Imaginative dialogue

Imagine you were one of the Japanese-Indonesian players during the event being discussed in the article. Create a conversation between two of the characters from the article — you may need or want to include yourself as one of the characters. Don’t forget to try to use facts and details from the article to help make your dialogue as realistic as possible.

Go through your writing and highlight any punctuation you have used in green. Make sure you carefully check the punctuation used for the dialogue and ensure you have opened and closed the speech in the correct places.